National Vessel Registry Center Plans to Assist Vessel Owners During Transport Canada Delays
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Vessel Registry Center Corp., a site that serves as a Canadian vessel documentation portal, offers applications for many different documentation forms. The company is announcing that they are working combat any delays in light of recent reported delays tied to Transport Canada's systems and services.
On the Transport Canada Marine Transportation Vessel Licensing & Registration page, they wrote that vessel owners should contact them by email and submit payments online as they “are experiencing delays in answering (vessel owners’) calls.”
They go on to say that “due to the volume of emails, (vessel owners’) e-enquiry may not be responded to immediately.” Transport Canada also thanked users for their patience.
In addition to Canadian vessel documentation forms, the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. also offers rush processing and priority request services on a majority of their forms. The forms of users who opt for this service will be moved to the top of the National Vessel Registry Center Corp’s queue. This can lead to expediting the vessel documentation process.
“We understand how, for some vessel owners, it can be a bit frustrating to deal with Transport Canada. Indeed, that’s one of the main reasons that we started the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. in the first place. Since the very beginning, we’ve made the registration and licensing processes easier for vessel owners and we plan on doing so for a long time to come, “ said Clark Mason of the National Vessel Registry Center Corp.
Transport Canada boat registration and licensing applications currently available on the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. site include those to register a vessel, procure a pleasure craft license, register government vessels, place a vessel on the Small Vessel Registry, set up a bare-boat charter, and others.
For more information about Transport Canada vessel registration, obtaining a vessel license in Canada, or to make a press inquiry, contact the National Vessel Registry Center Corp. at (800) 419-9569.
