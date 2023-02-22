Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes Largest Class of New Partners in Firm History
ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) recently admitted 47 individuals into partnership, the largest class to date in firm history, all representing incredible breadth and depth of experience across the organization.
“We celebrate these 47 talented partners, whose driven commitment to their clients, this firm, and the profession resulted in this milestone in their careers,” said Chad Pinson, CRI’s CEO and managing partner. “This is a proud moment for CRI. ‘Partnership’ is a heavy word with deep meaning to us. Developing and elevating a group of deserving individuals this large is a triumph, knowing these new leaders will uphold our culture and core values. They will write their own history in CRI, leading this firm and serving our clients with integrity and professional excellence.”
New Partners from Albuquerque, New Mexico:
Eric O. Spurlin, CPA, CITP
New Partners from Atlanta, Georgia:
Evan G. Hibbard, CPA
Erin Howell, CPA
Bailey M. Kiker, CPA, CITP, HITRUST CCSFP
Kendra LaFleur, CPA
Jonathan Rogers, CPA
New Partner from Austin, Texas:
Kelli Maddox, CPA
New Partner from Birmingham, Alabama:
Mike McCutchin, CPA, CFE
New Partner from Charleston, South Carolina:
Stephanie H. Spinucci, CPA
New Partner from Corpus Christi, Texas:
Brittin Stange, CPA
New Partners from Dallas, Texas:
Jennifer Bradley, CPA
Jonathan Dean, CPA
New Partner from Destin, Florida:
Elisabeth Ashley, CPA
New Partner from El Paso, Texas:
Adriana Garcia, CPA, IRS Certified Acceptance Agent
New Partner from Gainesville, Florida:
Jeff Pignato, CPA
New Partners from Huntsville, Alabama:
Katie Almond, CPA
Marcus T. Williamson, CPA
New Partner from Jackson, Mississippi:
Rebecca Dansereau, CPA
New Partner from Laurel, Mississippi:
Mary Anne King, CPA, CFE, CHFP
New Partner from Lubbock, Texas:
Alyson Noell, CPA, CVA
New Partner from Melbourne, Florida:
Jen Griffin, CPA
New Partner from Mobile, Alabama:
Casey Rodden, CPA
New Partners from Nashville, Tennessee:
Caleb Bumbaugh, CPA
Brendan Moran, CPA
J. Scott Tomichek, CPA, J.D.
Katie Webb, CPA
Brian Whitfield, CPA
Jason Zeleznik, CPA
New Partners from New Bern, North Carolina:
Andy Darnell, CPA, Xero Certified Advisor
Tom Monte, CPA, Xero Certified Advisor
New Partner from New Orleans, Louisiana:
Ryan Indest, CPA
New Partner from Rio Grande, Texas:
Ray Longoria, CPA, ITIN Certified Acceptance Agent
New Partner from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida:
Mark McClughen, CPA, CITP
New Partner from Tifton, Georgia:
Natalie, King, CPA
New Partners from CRI Corporate:
Carlton A. Beamon
Andrew F. Beasley
Nathan Haynes
Betsy McTee
Craig Snell
Christine Thompson
New Partners from CRI Advanced Analytics:
John Ternent, INFORMS Certified Analytics Professional
Tammy Wingo, PhD
New Partners from Level Four:
Todd M. Bulot
David Byrnes
Jill Zacha, J.D.
New Partner from The Preferred Legacy Trust:
Denise M. Penz
To learn more about CRI’s newest partners and about the firm itself, please visit CRIcpa.com.
