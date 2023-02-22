Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes Largest Class of New Partners in Firm History

Carr, Riggs & Ingram CPAs and Advisors

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) recently admitted 47 individuals into partnership, the largest class to date in firm history, all representing incredible breadth and depth of experience across the organization.

“We celebrate these 47 talented partners, whose driven commitment to their clients, this firm, and the profession resulted in this milestone in their careers,” said Chad Pinson, CRI’s CEO and managing partner. “This is a proud moment for CRI. ‘Partnership’ is a heavy word with deep meaning to us. Developing and elevating a group of deserving individuals this large is a triumph, knowing these new leaders will uphold our culture and core values. They will write their own history in CRI, leading this firm and serving our clients with integrity and professional excellence.”

New Partners from Albuquerque, New Mexico:

Eric O. Spurlin, CPA, CITP

New Partners from Atlanta, Georgia:

Evan G. Hibbard, CPA

Erin Howell, CPA

Bailey M. Kiker, CPA, CITP, HITRUST CCSFP

Kendra LaFleur, CPA

Jonathan Rogers, CPA

New Partner from Austin, Texas:

Kelli Maddox, CPA

New Partner from Birmingham, Alabama:

Mike McCutchin, CPA, CFE

New Partner from Charleston, South Carolina:

Stephanie H. Spinucci, CPA

New Partner from Corpus Christi, Texas:

Brittin Stange, CPA

New Partners from Dallas, Texas:

Jennifer Bradley, CPA

Jonathan Dean, CPA

New Partner from Destin, Florida:

Elisabeth Ashley, CPA

New Partner from El Paso, Texas:

Adriana Garcia, CPA, IRS Certified Acceptance Agent

New Partner from Gainesville, Florida:

Jeff Pignato, CPA

New Partners from Huntsville, Alabama:

Katie Almond, CPA

Marcus T. Williamson, CPA

New Partner from Jackson, Mississippi:

Rebecca Dansereau, CPA

New Partner from Laurel, Mississippi:

Mary Anne King, CPA, CFE, CHFP

New Partner from Lubbock, Texas:

Alyson Noell, CPA, CVA

New Partner from Melbourne, Florida:

Jen Griffin, CPA

New Partner from Mobile, Alabama:

Casey Rodden, CPA

New Partners from Nashville, Tennessee:

Caleb Bumbaugh, CPA

Brendan Moran, CPA

J. Scott Tomichek, CPA, J.D.

Katie Webb, CPA

Brian Whitfield, CPA

Jason Zeleznik, CPA

New Partners from New Bern, North Carolina:

Andy Darnell, CPA, Xero Certified Advisor

Tom Monte, CPA, Xero Certified Advisor

New Partner from New Orleans, Louisiana:

Ryan Indest, CPA

New Partner from Rio Grande, Texas:

Ray Longoria, CPA, ITIN Certified Acceptance Agent

New Partner from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida:

Mark McClughen, CPA, CITP

New Partner from Tifton, Georgia:

Natalie, King, CPA

New Partners from CRI Corporate:

Carlton A. Beamon

Andrew F. Beasley

Nathan Haynes

Betsy McTee

Craig Snell

Christine Thompson

New Partners from CRI Advanced Analytics:

John Ternent, INFORMS Certified Analytics Professional

Tammy Wingo, PhD

New Partners from Level Four:

Todd M. Bulot

David Byrnes

Jill Zacha, J.D.

New Partner from The Preferred Legacy Trust:

Denise M. Penz

To learn more about CRI’s newest partners and about the firm itself, please visit CRIcpa.com.