Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Welcomes Largest Class of New Partners in Firm History

We celebrate these 47 talented partners, whose driven commitment to their clients, this firm, and the profession resulted in this milestone in their careers.”
— Chad Pinson, CRI CEO & Managing Partner

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationally-ranked CPA and advisory firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC (CRI) recently admitted 47 individuals into partnership, the largest class to date in firm history, all representing incredible breadth and depth of experience across the organization.

“We celebrate these 47 talented partners, whose driven commitment to their clients, this firm, and the profession resulted in this milestone in their careers,” said Chad Pinson, CRI’s CEO and managing partner. “This is a proud moment for CRI. ‘Partnership’ is a heavy word with deep meaning to us. Developing and elevating a group of deserving individuals this large is a triumph, knowing these new leaders will uphold our culture and core values. They will write their own history in CRI, leading this firm and serving our clients with integrity and professional excellence.”

New Partners from Albuquerque, New Mexico:
Eric O. Spurlin, CPA, CITP

New Partners from Atlanta, Georgia:
Evan G. Hibbard, CPA
Erin Howell, CPA
Bailey M. Kiker, CPA, CITP, HITRUST CCSFP
Kendra LaFleur, CPA
Jonathan Rogers, CPA

New Partner from Austin, Texas:
Kelli Maddox, CPA

New Partner from Birmingham, Alabama:
Mike McCutchin, CPA, CFE

New Partner from Charleston, South Carolina:
Stephanie H. Spinucci, CPA

New Partner from Corpus Christi, Texas:
Brittin Stange, CPA

New Partners from Dallas, Texas:
Jennifer Bradley, CPA
Jonathan Dean, CPA

New Partner from Destin, Florida:
Elisabeth Ashley, CPA

New Partner from El Paso, Texas:
Adriana Garcia, CPA, IRS Certified Acceptance Agent

New Partner from Gainesville, Florida:
Jeff Pignato, CPA

New Partners from Huntsville, Alabama:
Katie Almond, CPA
Marcus T. Williamson, CPA

New Partner from Jackson, Mississippi:
Rebecca Dansereau, CPA

New Partner from Laurel, Mississippi:
Mary Anne King, CPA, CFE, CHFP

New Partner from Lubbock, Texas:
Alyson Noell, CPA, CVA

New Partner from Melbourne, Florida:
Jen Griffin, CPA

New Partner from Mobile, Alabama:
Casey Rodden, CPA

New Partners from Nashville, Tennessee:
Caleb Bumbaugh, CPA
Brendan Moran, CPA
J. Scott Tomichek, CPA, J.D.
Katie Webb, CPA
Brian Whitfield, CPA
Jason Zeleznik, CPA

New Partners from New Bern, North Carolina:
Andy Darnell, CPA, Xero Certified Advisor
Tom Monte, CPA, Xero Certified Advisor

New Partner from New Orleans, Louisiana:
Ryan Indest, CPA

New Partner from Rio Grande, Texas:
Ray Longoria, CPA, ITIN Certified Acceptance Agent

New Partner from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida:
Mark McClughen, CPA, CITP

New Partner from Tifton, Georgia:
Natalie, King, CPA

New Partners from CRI Corporate:
Carlton A. Beamon
Andrew F. Beasley
Nathan Haynes
Betsy McTee
Craig Snell
Christine Thompson

New Partners from CRI Advanced Analytics:
John Ternent, INFORMS Certified Analytics Professional
Tammy Wingo, PhD

New Partners from Level Four:
Todd M. Bulot
David Byrnes
Jill Zacha, J.D.

New Partner from The Preferred Legacy Trust:
Denise M. Penz

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services including audit and assurance, business outsourcing and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization (SOC) reports, investment banking, wealth management, data analytics, business consulting, retirement plan administration, payroll, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

