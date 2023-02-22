Kokomo24/7® Launches Violence Prevention Tool with Second-Largest School District in US
Kokomo24/7® and the Los Angeles Unified School District Announce New Partnership
We hope this new violence prevention tool will help create a safer environment for students and the broader Los Angeles community.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kokomo24/7®, a leading health, safety, and wellness software platform, announced today that the Los Angeles Unified School District is adopting Kokomo’s latest tool in the effort to prevent violence at schools: an anonymous tip line available to students and administrators via website and mobile app.
LAUSD students, staff, and community members will now use Kokomo24/7®’s digital tip line to anonymously report concerning public safety incidents in school and around Los Angeles County. In a February 14th statement, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said the software will help the district prioritize “community-focused public safety.”
School districts nationwide are adopting anonymous tip lines, recognizing them to be an important violence prevention resource.
- A study by the Pew Research Center found that the number of US schools with a structured anonymous threat-reporting system doubled from 2010 to 2020.
- Data from the Department of Education shows that, in 4 out of 5 school shootings, at least one other person had knowledge of the attacker’s plan but failed to report it.
Kokomo24/7®’s founder, Daniel Lee, has over 26 years of experience working in health and safety as a solutions architect for the New York City Counter-Terrorism Bureau, FEMA, Microsoft, and others. Regarding LAUSD’s adoption of the company’s digital tip line, Lee said: “It breaks my heart to see repeated instances of schools and communities experiencing violence. We hope this new violence prevention tool will help create a safer environment for students and the broader Los Angeles community.”
The anonymous tip line is the latest addition to the set of health, safety, and violence prevention capabilities which Kokomo24/7® provides and is in the process of providing to LAUSD, which also includes: incident management, a digital emergency alert button, event management health and wellness management, visitor management, classroom observation management, asset management, field service management, patrolling management, communications management, and feedback management.
About Kokomo24/7®: Kokomo24/7® is a leader in compliance and risk management solutions for all things health and safety and was founded in 2018. Kokomo proudly serves schools, workplaces and communities with continuity software solutions including surveys, case management, accreditation and vaccine tracking, guest management, notifications, occupancy management, anonymous reporting, and emergency operations. Our mission is to deliver highly effective, easy-to-use, and trusted compliance and risk management solutions that bridge the gap between public safety and technology.
More information about Kokomo24/7®’s digital anonymous tip line can be found at https://www.kokomo247.com/anonymous-reporting.
