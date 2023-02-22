Humixx Slim Protective Translucent Matte iPhone 14 Pro Case
Humixx Translucent Matte iPhone 14 Pro CaseLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Always pursue all-round protection with well-designed details.
Humixx iPhone 14 Pro case kit provides full protection for phones, including 1x translucent case, 2x Tempered Screen Protectors, and 2x HD Camera Protectors. Designed with 1.2mm raised screen edges and 2.8mm camera lips, plus anti-shatter and anti-scratch features, this case kit can safeguard users' phones even when lying on a rough surface. Having a complete set of components saves time and effort in searching for matching parts in different stores.
Skin-friendly feeling makes it stand out.
This case for the iPhone 14 Pro adopts an Ergonomic sleek design and the unique laser pattern tech to avoid the phone slipping due to sweat or grease, delivering you the ultimate cozy grip. And coated with an upgraded Nano Oleophobic, the 14 Pro phone case truly resists fingerprints and scratches.
Special material makes drop resistance possible.
Certified by SGS (MIL-STD-810H 516.6), this iPhone 14 Pro protective case has survived over 8,000 10FT drop tests. Additionally, this 14 Pro phone case features multiple cushioning structures, including 4-corner upgraded external airbags, reinforced soft TPU bumper, and shockproof grooves of PC, dispersing 99% of impact force, layer by layer. When the mobile phone falls from a high altitude, it will produce cushioning and rebound, so as to protect the mobile phone from being broken.
Translucent design restores the beauty of mobile phones.
Compared to the clear case, translucent matte case won't turn yellow easily and can loomingly reveal the Apple logo while providing daily drop defense. Due to its slim features and comfortable touch feeling，it is convenient for users to carry and travel freely. Additionally, it effectively supports all kinds of wireless charging and Qi-certified charger.
Reliable camera and screen protection breeze daily life.
The screen protector adopts the 9H anti-shatter Aluminosilicate Glass, which not only resists scratches and splinters, but offers users a bare-screen touch feeling and won't sacrifice visual quality. Plus, with the advanced 100% light-transmitting molecular material, the HD lens protector and raised lens protector keep the camera scratch free, providing users with an ultra-clear photo-taking experience.
Other secrets you should know
Humixx cares about its customers and their needs. The company offers 24-hour after-sales service and unconditional replacement for any product quality problems. Customer feedback and suggestions are also taken into account. Since its launch, the Humixx iPhone 14 Pro case kit has received high sales volume and customer satisfaction, reflecting the company's commitment to products' quality and attention to user needs.
About Humixx
Founded in 2016, Humixx is a dynamic designer brand for mobile accessories, committed to providing solutions that satisfy customers' needs. The company adheres to innovation, quality control, and environmental protection. For more information on Humixx, its stores, partners and products, please visit humixx.net.
Edison Wong
Humixx
+86 180 2539 6694
serviceteam016@humixx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook