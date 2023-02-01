Humixx Announces New Samsung S23 Ultra Case Make A Big Breakthrough
EINPresswire.com/ -- Humixx today announced the launch of its newly designed waterproof case for Samsung S23 Ultra， which is the most breakthrough product compared to the previous in shockproof. More details on Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra cases:
Key features
- Military shockproof 360° protection with durable
To completely cover the S23 Ultra with the greatest protection, Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra case features a durable front cover built-in screen protector, and a scratch-resistant back panel with a built-in lens protector, which can fully cover the curved screen and camera for ultimate protection. What's more, the phone case is fully sealed to wrap your phone at 360 degrees without dead ends, providing comprehensive protection. Catering to Samsung's latest design in S23 Ultra - curved screen, 360 all-inclusive protective case is more protective than a 5-in-1 suit.
Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra case is certified by the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) and survived 8000+ drop tests up to 12FT, which is made of superior TPU/PC and PET materials. At the same time, to keep the beauty of the Samsung S23 Ultra, our designers have adopted an aesthetic design concept for the waterproof case. While achieving extreme drop resistance, it can also reflect the exquisite appearance of the Samsung S23 Ultra.
- IP68 waterproof
Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra case is IP68-certified, which is the highest level of dustproof and waterproof standard in GB/T 4208-2017 enclosure protection level and can protect your phone from water. It is a great choice applied in underwater activity or outdoor sports because of its survival up to an hour at a depth of 6.6 feet/2 meters. It suitable for multiple scenarios
- Clear back and HD screen protector
Our designers have come up with accurate data to perfectly fit the Galaxy S23 Ultra speakers, buttons, sensors, and cameras after many precise measurements. At the same time, considering the customer's sense of use, it is designed with a large cutout, which is convenient for inserting into the charging port or taking out the S-Pen without removing the case. Besides, this S23 Ultra case is compatible with all QI-wireless chargers, and 100% supports wireless charging/power share.
One more choice
Also, the Humixx S23 Ultra case is made of premium PET&TPU/PC materials with ROHS and SGS double safety certification.
The built-in screen protector is HD clarity and retains the bare metal natural visual effect and sensitive touch. Even though 360° all-round protection has been done to bring ultimate protection to the Samsung S23 Ultra, it has to be said that Humixx has always paid attention to the user experience, there is a fingerprint sticker pasted on the inside of the front cover film to retain the fingerprint unlocking function of the bare screen. Although Humixx has made great breakthroughs and innovations, there is no change in price. Add one more choice to the choice of your phone case.
About Humixx
We were founded in 2016. It is a young team with unrestrained innovation and imagination and has always focused on humanism. We will be more committed to innovation and simplicity in the future, bringing you unexpected products.
Humixx Service
Key features
- Military shockproof 360° protection with durable
To completely cover the S23 Ultra with the greatest protection, Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra case features a durable front cover built-in screen protector, and a scratch-resistant back panel with a built-in lens protector, which can fully cover the curved screen and camera for ultimate protection. What's more, the phone case is fully sealed to wrap your phone at 360 degrees without dead ends, providing comprehensive protection. Catering to Samsung's latest design in S23 Ultra - curved screen, 360 all-inclusive protective case is more protective than a 5-in-1 suit.
Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra case is certified by the military standard (MIL-STD-810G 516.6) and survived 8000+ drop tests up to 12FT, which is made of superior TPU/PC and PET materials. At the same time, to keep the beauty of the Samsung S23 Ultra, our designers have adopted an aesthetic design concept for the waterproof case. While achieving extreme drop resistance, it can also reflect the exquisite appearance of the Samsung S23 Ultra.
- IP68 waterproof
Humixx Samsung S23 Ultra case is IP68-certified, which is the highest level of dustproof and waterproof standard in GB/T 4208-2017 enclosure protection level and can protect your phone from water. It is a great choice applied in underwater activity or outdoor sports because of its survival up to an hour at a depth of 6.6 feet/2 meters. It suitable for multiple scenarios
- Clear back and HD screen protector
Our designers have come up with accurate data to perfectly fit the Galaxy S23 Ultra speakers, buttons, sensors, and cameras after many precise measurements. At the same time, considering the customer's sense of use, it is designed with a large cutout, which is convenient for inserting into the charging port or taking out the S-Pen without removing the case. Besides, this S23 Ultra case is compatible with all QI-wireless chargers, and 100% supports wireless charging/power share.
One more choice
Also, the Humixx S23 Ultra case is made of premium PET&TPU/PC materials with ROHS and SGS double safety certification.
The built-in screen protector is HD clarity and retains the bare metal natural visual effect and sensitive touch. Even though 360° all-round protection has been done to bring ultimate protection to the Samsung S23 Ultra, it has to be said that Humixx has always paid attention to the user experience, there is a fingerprint sticker pasted on the inside of the front cover film to retain the fingerprint unlocking function of the bare screen. Although Humixx has made great breakthroughs and innovations, there is no change in price. Add one more choice to the choice of your phone case.
About Humixx
We were founded in 2016. It is a young team with unrestrained innovation and imagination and has always focused on humanism. We will be more committed to innovation and simplicity in the future, bringing you unexpected products.
Humixx Service
Humixx
+86 180 2539 6694
email us here