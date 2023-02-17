Simtect Improves Shockproof Retains the Silky Touch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Simtect has launched a new phone case that features a unique translucent design. It can keep Samsung's natural beauty while the translucent design adds an elegant touch to Samsung S23 Ultra.
Simtect Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Shockproof Case
New Design:
The case has a stylish look that makes the phone's logo visible. It is designed for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 6.8-inch model, so all cutouts and ports have been calibrated from a real phone model and precisely measured.
All-Round Protection:
The Simtect shockproof case provides 360 protection Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is protected from scratches and dents. This case is certified by the Military Standard (MILSTD810G 516.6) and has successfully passed over 8,000+ drop tests from up to 10FT, ensuring that it provides protection for the device. With a hard PC back, reinforced TPU bumper, and the exclusive patented 4-corner shockproof Airbags, the S23 Ultra case is able to effectively absorb impact force generated by drops, which provides protection. With a 1.3mm raised bottom and top screen bezel and 0.8mm raised camera bezel, the Simtect case is designed to protect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's expensive screen and camera without compromising the use of the curved screen.
Excellent Materials for Comfortable Hold:
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case is wrapped in an upgraded nanooleophobic coating and skin-friendly layer that resists stains, scratches, and fingerprints. A matte finish on the back prevents the phone's surface from sliding with sweat or oil, ensuring an excellent grip and a silky touch. In addition, its ergonomic curved sides provide an extremely comfortable grip, just like in the original design.
Unique Designs for Easy Carry:
The back of this rigid phone case is made of ultra-lightweight material, making it slim, snug, and lightweight, providing good protection without adding any extra clumpiness to your hand or pocket. The slim 0.03-inch design allows the phone to slip in and out of your pocket with support for wireless chargers (including Qi certification), making it unnecessary to take off the phone case to charge it.
Detailed Design:
The protruding four corners on the front and sides match the height of the screen, which protects the screen. It is more convenient to pick up the pen with an increased pen slot. This phone case features anti-scratches, anti-fingerprint, anti-sweats, and anti-stains. Simtect is always focused on every detail to provide protection for the phone.
About Simtect:
Simtect derives from the words "Simple" and "Protect," and specializes in manufacturing cell phone cases, protective films, stands, and other accessories. Their team is dedicated to creating unique user experiences for their customers, and they take pride in providing quality products. Their products go through ten rigorous production processes and 21 hours of polishing.
Edison Wong
Simtect Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Shockproof Case
New Design:
The case has a stylish look that makes the phone's logo visible. It is designed for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G 6.8-inch model, so all cutouts and ports have been calibrated from a real phone model and precisely measured.
All-Round Protection:
The Simtect shockproof case provides 360 protection Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is protected from scratches and dents. This case is certified by the Military Standard (MILSTD810G 516.6) and has successfully passed over 8,000+ drop tests from up to 10FT, ensuring that it provides protection for the device. With a hard PC back, reinforced TPU bumper, and the exclusive patented 4-corner shockproof Airbags, the S23 Ultra case is able to effectively absorb impact force generated by drops, which provides protection. With a 1.3mm raised bottom and top screen bezel and 0.8mm raised camera bezel, the Simtect case is designed to protect the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's expensive screen and camera without compromising the use of the curved screen.
Excellent Materials for Comfortable Hold:
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Case is wrapped in an upgraded nanooleophobic coating and skin-friendly layer that resists stains, scratches, and fingerprints. A matte finish on the back prevents the phone's surface from sliding with sweat or oil, ensuring an excellent grip and a silky touch. In addition, its ergonomic curved sides provide an extremely comfortable grip, just like in the original design.
Unique Designs for Easy Carry:
The back of this rigid phone case is made of ultra-lightweight material, making it slim, snug, and lightweight, providing good protection without adding any extra clumpiness to your hand or pocket. The slim 0.03-inch design allows the phone to slip in and out of your pocket with support for wireless chargers (including Qi certification), making it unnecessary to take off the phone case to charge it.
Detailed Design:
The protruding four corners on the front and sides match the height of the screen, which protects the screen. It is more convenient to pick up the pen with an increased pen slot. This phone case features anti-scratches, anti-fingerprint, anti-sweats, and anti-stains. Simtect is always focused on every detail to provide protection for the phone.
About Simtect:
Simtect derives from the words "Simple" and "Protect," and specializes in manufacturing cell phone cases, protective films, stands, and other accessories. Their team is dedicated to creating unique user experiences for their customers, and they take pride in providing quality products. Their products go through ten rigorous production processes and 21 hours of polishing.
Edison Wong
Humixx
+86 153 2227 4128
serviceteam016@humixx.com