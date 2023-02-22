FW: Traffic Notification

The roadway is back open.

Interstate 89 in the area of MM 93SB (Milton area) is down to one lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.