FW: Traffic Notification
The roadway is back open.
From: Eldred, Erika
Sent: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 7:53 AM
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 in the area of MM 93SB (Milton area) is down to one lane due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for foreseen future. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.