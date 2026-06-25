New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE #: 26B5002711

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 6/25/2026, 0853 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: States Prison Hollow Rd, Starksboro

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Chase Gibbs-Emilio

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 6/25/2026 at approximately 0853 hours, Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence located on States Prison Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Chase Gibbs-Emilio (26) of Bristol, VT, assaulted a family member while having two prior convictions for domestic assault. Additionally. Gibbs-Emilo interfered with access to emergency services and made false reports to law enforcement.

Gibbs-Emilio was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gibbs-Emilio was transported to the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for arraignment. Gibbs was held without bail and transported to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. The court also set Conditions of Release.





VSP was assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department.





COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/25/2026, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



