New Haven Barracks / 1st Degree Agg. Domestic, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B5002711
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Josh Gurwicz
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT #: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/25/2026, 0853 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: States Prison Hollow Rd, Starksboro
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Chase Gibbs-Emilio
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/25/2026 at approximately 0853 hours, Troopers responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence located on States Prison Hollow Road in the Town of Starksboro. Investigation revealed Chase Gibbs-Emilio (26) of Bristol, VT, assaulted a family member while having two prior convictions for domestic assault. Additionally. Gibbs-Emilo interfered with access to emergency services and made false reports to law enforcement.
Gibbs-Emilio was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gibbs-Emilio was transported to the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division, for arraignment. Gibbs was held without bail and transported to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility. The court also set Conditions of Release.
VSP was assisted on scene by the Bristol Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/25/2026, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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