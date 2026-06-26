Westminster Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Assault of Protected Professional

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1005532

Sergeant Daniel Bennett

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/25/2025 @ 3:06 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant, Assault of Protected Professional

ACCUSED: Kashka Lundy

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/25/2026 at 3:06 pm, a Trooper from the Vermont State Police, Westminster barracks, conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road in Brattleboro (Windham County), VT. During the stop, a passenger of the vehicle was identified as Kashka A. Lundy (40) of Brattleboro, VT. At the time of the stop, Lundy had multiple active state warrants for his arrest.

Lundy was placed under arrest for the warrants. While being placed into a State Police cruiser to be transported for processing, Lundy struck a Trooper several times, causing minor injury.

Lundy was issued a criminal citation for the arrest warrant charges of domestic assault, unlawful mischief, criminal threatening, and failure to appear. Lundy was additionally charged with assault of a protected professional. Lundy is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on June 26th, 2026, at 12:30 am to answer for the above charges. Lundy was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail.

The Vermont State Police were assisted by members of the Brattleboro Police Department and Windham County Sheriff’s Office.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: June 26th, 2026 @ 12:30 am

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without Bail

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



