Thai Chemical Company, PTT Global Chemical, choose iPlanSTO Turnaround & Execution Software from IAMTech

We are delighted to welcome GC as the newest member of the iPlanSTO family, & look forward to helping GC further improve their Turnaround efficiency & standardize their Turnaround process”UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTT Global Chemical, also known as PTTGC, is a Thailand-based company engaged in the production and distribution of ethylene, propylene, polyethylene and biochemical products. It was founded in 2011 and is one of the world’s leading chemical companies. PTTGC contacted IAMTech, a UK-based industrial software provider in their search for a Turnaround Management System.
— Ross Coulman
They have since purchased an iPlanSTO (IAMTech’s Turnaround Software) licence for 3 pilot plants. If the pilot is deemed a success by both parties, iPlanSTO will be rolled out across their remaining 23 plants.
Ross Coulman, CEO of IAMTech states:
“We are delighted to welcome PTT Global Chemical as the newest member of the iPlanSTO family, and look forward to helping the company further improve their Turnaround efficiency and standardize their process across the entire organization.”
