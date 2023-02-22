Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,626 in the last 365 days.

Thai Chemical Company, PTT Global Chemical, choose iPlanSTO Turnaround & Execution Software from IAMTech

PTT Global Chemical is a Thailand-based company engaged in the production & distribution of ethylene, propylene, polyethylene & biochemical products

We are delighted to welcome GC as the newest member of the iPlanSTO family, & look forward to helping GC further improve their Turnaround efficiency & standardize their Turnaround process”
— Ross Coulman
UNITED KINGDOM, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PTT Global Chemical, also known as PTTGC, is a Thailand-based company engaged in the production and distribution of ethylene, propylene, polyethylene and biochemical products. It was founded in 2011 and is one of the world’s leading chemical companies. PTTGC contacted IAMTech, a UK-based industrial software provider in their search for a Turnaround Management System.

They have since purchased an iPlanSTO (IAMTech’s Turnaround Software) licence for 3 pilot plants. If the pilot is deemed a success by both parties, iPlanSTO will be rolled out across their remaining 23 plants.

Ross Coulman, CEO of IAMTech states:

“We are delighted to welcome PTT Global Chemical as the newest member of the iPlanSTO family, and look forward to helping the company further improve their Turnaround efficiency and standardize their process across the entire organization.”

ROSS COULMAN
Industrial Asset Management Technology Limited (IAMTech)
+44 7515 146759
email us here

You just read:

Thai Chemical Company, PTT Global Chemical, choose iPlanSTO Turnaround & Execution Software from IAMTech

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.