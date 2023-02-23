Gen Charles McGee Black History Month Program Honors Legacy of Famed Tuskegee Airmen and Raises Funds for STEM students

About

The aim of the Alpha Phi Alpha Brigadier General Charles McGee Youth STEM Scholarship Program is to increase the STEM pipeline for African American youth while continuing the legacy of the legendary fighter pilot and Tuskegee Airman who gave us the mantra, “perceive, prepare, perform and persevere.” The program is hosted within our historic 501(c)(3) museum and education center and includes the KID Museum summer camps and HBCU college scholarships.

http://charlesmcgeestem.org