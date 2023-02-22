Pacific Tourism Organisation and Trove Tourism Development Advisors Partner to Progress Digital Transformation Efforts

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to announce that it will work with Trove Tourism Development Advisors (Trove) to advance the following activities under the New Zealand government-funded Pacific Digital Tourism Transformation Project:

– Development of a Digital Systems Review & Procurement of Digital Technology Stack

– Designing of Digital Marketing E-Learning Modules and Self-Paced E-Learning Modules for the Pacific Storytelling Specialist Programme (PSSP)

These activities are linked to the Capability and Connections pillar of SPTO’s Digital Strategy, which seeks to enhance the region’s digital activities and programmes.

The Digital Systems Review and Procurement of Digital Technology Stack will identify the major categories of digital platforms relevant to SPTO and National Tourism Organisations (NTOs). In implementing the activity Trove will also make specific recommendations on software acquisitions for NTOs, supplemented by an implementation plan detailing how the software can be procured in a high-value, cost effective method. The review will also ensure that a sustainability plan is developed for maintaining the software beyond the project timeline.

For the Digital Marketing E-Learning Modules and the Self-Paced E-Learning Modules for the PSSP Programme, a comprehensive training development work plan and modules for NTOs and PSSP travel advisors will be designed. PSSP will also benefit Industry Members who are offering Niche tourism products in the Pacific. The E-learning modules will include key performance indicators and other success metrics. This will then merge all training modules into the Learning Management System (LMS) to be provided by SPTO. Through this activity, it is envisaged that the PSSP programme will become a world-class certification programme, focused on providing the necessary information and skills, to market the Pacific to the world.

Trove Tourism Development CEO Danny Cohanpour commended SPTO for providing an avenue for Pacific NTOs to leverage opportunities through the use of digital technology.

“This is the most advanced upskilling program in tourism in the region and we are thrilled to be leading these activities with SPTO. The digital transformation component of this project has much to offer and we are excited for the impact that these activities can have on Pacific tourism,” Mr Cohanpour said.

In acknowledging the appointment of Trove, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker noted that these activities would provide critical support for SPTO’s membership and stakeholders.

“Building digital skills, knowledge, and experience through these activities is a critical component of Phase 2 and the overall implementation of our Digital Strategy. This project recognizes the importance of digital transformation for our members and stakeholders. Against the backdrop of post-pandemic recovery SPTO is committed to leading progress in the areas of digital transformation, sustainable tourism development and strengthened tourism insights and this project provides us with a pathway to do so.”, said Mr. Cocker.