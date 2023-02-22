EdTech Essentials for 2023

Technology offers the flexibility to customise teaching and learning solutions by mixing and matching edtech essentials to create a perfect classroom solution.

Technology offers schools the flexibility to create customized teaching and learning solutions by mixing and matching edtech essentials to create a perfect classroom solution.

Whether it’s for blended or HyFlex learning, EdTech essentials simplify remote and in-class communication.

PTZ Cameras

PTZ cameras enable every teacher to perfectly capture stunning content without hiring a professional AV technician, saving users’ time, energy, and money. Students receive unprecedented image quality whilst teachers benefit from remote tracking control via an intuitive web UI, facial recognition and image analysis. Presenting will never be static with PTZ cameras.

We recommend choosing a camera with a powerful zoom and autofocus features which help capture the full joy of the classroom with the most realistic and dynamic image quality. The DL30 from AVer is a reliable and easy-to-use PTZ Camera. Simple controls and plug-and-play connectivity are the biggest advantages of the DL30, which is ideal for installing in every classroom.

Professional Audio

Many schools opt for ceiling microphones in classrooms, as they are discrete, hidden into the architecture of buildings. Not only that, ceiling microphones are dotted across the ceiling to cover the whole space, catching everyone’s voice.

AVer PTZ Link is the one and only software in the market to connect AVer Professional PTZ Cameras to microphone systems, especially products from Shure®, Sennheiser and Yamaha. With the aid of PTZ Link, you can easily turn AVer’s PTZ Camera to a voice tracking camera through setting pre-set points. Enjoy the most advanced technology that brings out the most productive teaching, thanks to the excellent audio and video combination.

NDI Cameras

NDI is the enabler for flexible learning and allows educators to stream high-quality video, with embed audio and pre-recorded content.Teachers can simply enter the classroom and their lesson without having to set-up a stream/recording using control systems.

The AVer NDI camera range complies with the most rigorous NDI standards to deliver the lowest latency camera control, switching, and streaming - all via IP connection. It makes live classes faster and simpler, allowing teachers and students to stream for larger audiences without complicated and expensive equipment.

Charge and store trolleys

Managing classroom devices can be challenging and time consuming, especially if you’re teaching a large class. Tangled cables and limited classroom space can be a teacher’s worst nightmare. Furthermore, if schools are asking students to bring their own devices, classrooms need to be able to store these safely and securely.

AVer's array of charge/sync carts for tablets and charge carts for tablets, Chromebooks and netbooks ensures each device is neatly stored, securely contained and ready for the day's activities. Our wealth of knowledge and innovative spirit translate into speedy, efficient charging and clever added functionality, like simultaneous file syncing. Most of all, the award-winning child-safe design of AVer charge carts does as much to safeguard your students as it does your devices.

Visualiser Cameras

Visualisers enable teachers and students to instantly stream vivid images of any object—living or inanimate, still or moving, flat or 3D—in real time to a large audience with amazing HD clarity. Visualisers combine the best teaching applications of digital cameras, video cameras, overhead projectors and magnifiers into a straightforward, compact device, and AVer's years of experience and position as a leading visualiser manufacturer is your guarantee of value and faultless performance.

The AVer U50 features exceptional portability and convenience as well as the ability to run solely off power from the computer.

AVer Classrooms

As a global leader in education technology, AVer offers schools the flexibility to create customized teaching and learning solutions by mixing and matching from a wide range of first-rate classroom technology. From our industry-leading Visualisers to our easy-to-use PTZ cameras for distance studies, AVer provides the latest and best in classroom equipment to enrich learning. Take educating one step further by making your class an AVer class!

Long forgotten are the days of blackboards and chalky fingers. Modern classrooms are equipped with high-quality technology to support a variety of flexible learning methods. Whether to stream, record or charge, EdTech is essential for engaged students and inspiring teachers.

