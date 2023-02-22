The Living Urn Expands Its Industry Leading Cremation Jewelry Line
The Living Urn is expanding its cremation jewelry line with its new Circle of Life pendant.
We’re excited to introduce the Circle of Life cremation pendant. It’s a stunning circular piece that we believe will become one of the top selling cremation jewelry pendants in the market today.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Living Urn, a division Biolife, LLC, is excited to announce that it continues to expand its industry leading cremation jewelry line and is now offering the Circle of Life cremation pendant. This unique pendant is made from 925 sterling silver and can be filled with a small portion of a loved one’s cremated remains and paired with an optional birthstone.
Mark Brewer, company President, commented, “We’re excited to introduce the Circle of Life cremation pendant. It’s a stunning circular piece that we believe will become one of the top selling cremation jewelry pendants in the market today. The added option of having a loved one’s birthstone in the center is something that we’ve received great feedback on from families who have been part of our focus group and we believe will be popular among those who are looking for a unique, personalized option to remember a loved one.”
Brewer continues, “Families love the idea of a Living Urn® tree burial, scattering event, or simply keeping the remains in an urn indoors, and many want something small in addition to these memorials that they can wear or keep with them. Our Circle of Life cremation pendant provides just that and is a great new option for families.”
The Living Urn’s Circle of Life pendant and its other cremation jewelry is available online and at a funeral home near you.
About The Living Urn
Based in Colorado, The Living Urn is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, The Living Urn® Indoors, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully frees ashes in water, and the Eco Burial Urn, a special bamboo burial or traditional decorative urn. The company is developing additional cremation urns, jewelry and keepsakes that it will be introducing in the next few months.
