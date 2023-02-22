IAOP Includes IBA Group In The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100
IBA Group is included in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 list for 11 years running
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 20, IAOP published The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 list. IAOP included IBA Group in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for the 11th consecutive year.
— Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO
Michael Forbes, Managing Director at IAOP, said:
“Congratulations! It is my pleasure to advise you on behalf of IAOP® and this year's judges’ panel that your company has been selected for The 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 list produced by IAOP, in the Leader Judging Size category. Your participation demonstrates a commitment to excellence and continuous improvement that is the hallmark of the outsourcing industry.”
Debi Hamill, IAOP’s CEO, commented:
“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new — or more intensified — challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion. We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate, and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations, IBA Group on being included among the very best in the world.”
The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. IBA Group has been included in the Leaders category of The Global Outsourcing 100 for 11 years in a row. In 2022, IAOP recognized IBA Group as Super Stars of The Global Outsourcing 100 and distinguished the company in all sub-lists of the rating for the third year running.
About The Global Outsourcing 100
As a global, standard-setting association and advocate for outsourcing professionals and the organizations they support, IAOP® annually produces subsequent research to help companies in their outsourcing decisions:
• The Global Outsourcing 100 – the annual listing of the world's best outsourcing service providers – in its seventeenth year
The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry.
The lists include companies worldwide that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services — not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics. They include not only today's leaders but tomorrow's rising stars.
Companies of all sizes, from around the world and across the entire outsourcing industry - information technology outsourcing, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate, design, testing, manufacturing and logistics, to name a few – can apply for inclusion on these lists. IAOP Membership IS NOT REQUIRED, nor is it considered in compiling the final lists.
To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size.
Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.
The online application mirrors top customers' work when considering potential outsourcing service providers and advisors. For 2022, four areas were considered and judged:
1. Customer References as demonstrated through value being created at the company's top customers.
2. Awards and Certifications as demonstrated through the value being created through industry recognition and relevant organizational and individual professional certifications.
3. Programs for Innovation as demonstrated through specific programs and resulting outcomes that produce new forms of value for customers.
4. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as shown through corporate programs and outcomes that address such topics as community involvement and development, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, consumer issues, and organizational governance.
Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by a panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.
The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the lists. All companies included on the list will have demonstrated their global excellence; full "stars" will be awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging categories.
About IAOP
IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core. IAOP members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. IAOP brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Croatia, Georgia, Lithuania, and Serbia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association. IBA Group is a signatory of the UN Global Compact. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
