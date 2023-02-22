Digital Transformation Week announces official networking party at the exclusive Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, May 2023
Alongside the packed conference agenda & tradeshow, Digital Transformation Week will host an exclusive Networking party following Day 1 of the conference
The networking party allows you to share your experiences of the day and provides the opportunity to meet with business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transformation Week North America returns to the Santa Clara Convention Center in California on 17-18 May 2023. The next edition will explore the critical technologies and approaches needed to improve customer engagement and drive your organisation’s digital culture.
— Megan Davis, Head of Marketing, TechEx Events
Digital Transformation Week North America is not another talking shop for digital transformation, but a senior level forum for enterprise-level decision-makers seeking to explore and evaluate new technologies and strategic approaches to drive innovation in their business.
OFFICIAL NETWORKING PARTY AT LEVI’S STADIUM
Alongside the packed conference agenda, innovative tradeshow and exhibition, Digital Transformation Week will host an exclusive Networking party following the first day of the conference. The event will be hosted at the prestigious Levi’s 501 Club at the Levi’s Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers! Paid ticket holders will have the chance to enjoy an evening of networking and create contacts with some of the industry’s biggest names from 6pm to 10pm following Day 1 of the conference.
This opportunity is open for Gold Pass Holders, Ultimate Pass Holders, Speakers, Press, Sponsors, and Exhibitors and will allow you to share your experiences of the day and will provide the opportunity to meet with existing and new business partners in a more relaxed setting, with free food and drinks provided.
WHAT ELSE TO EXPECT?
Over the course of two days at Digital Transformation Week you will have a chance to listen to knowledge-packed presentations from our digital transformation experts from leading brands such as Netflix, Lionsgate - Motion Picture Group, Sephora, United Airlines, Uber and many more!
Gold tickets will offer an opportunity to listen to knowledge-packed presentations and panel discussions featuring key players sharing their expertise and insights surrounding Digital Transformation. The event agenda promises to discuss such hot topics as:
Digital Workforces and the Future of Work, Robotic Process Automation, Quantum Computing, Using AI to Understand Behaviours, Risk & Security, Hybrid Cloud, Digital Twin, and Headless Tech Strategies + much more!
Ultimate ticket holders will have a chance to join additional sessions at co-located expos, including Edge Computing, IoT Tech, Blockchain, Cyber Security & Cloud, and AI & Big Data.
Also visit the free-to-attend exhibition and tradeshow to connect with some of the world’s biggest tech companies including IBM, MicroFocus, Couchbase, Emnify, and more, all of which are implementing the latest technology innovations within their sectors.
TICKETS
Early bird tickets are now available at a discounted rate of 40% off, but hurry as the prices will increase on Monday 20th of March. Be sure to secure your spot at this exciting event as it’s not one to miss!
Don’t miss out, secure your Free ticket, Gold Pass or Ultimate Pass below:
https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/northamerica/ticket-information/
Emma Petala
TechEx Events
email us here
+44 117 980 9020
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn