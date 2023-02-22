Los Angeles’ lawyers celebrate the beginning of a very special baseball season
Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities will be cheering on Buddy Ball players on their Opening Day on Saturday, March 4, 2023.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES , February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities (LATLC) are thrilled to announce that they will be continuing their support this year of the special needs baseball league, Buddy Ball by being on hand to help celebrate their Opening Day on Saturday, March 4, 2023. LATLC volunteers will be distributing sporting goods and cheering for the eager and excited Buddy Ball players as they take the field in the first baseball game of the season at Heartwell Cal Ripken Park in Long Beach.
Joining Buddy Ball players on opening day has been a LATLC tradition since 2014. Buddy Ball is a baseball league for boys, girls, and active adults with intellectual and/or physical disabilities who desire to
play organized non-competitive baseball. Each player is assigned a “Buddy” that assists with playing the game. In addition, LATLC will have their booth on the day where volunteers will be distributing
items such as jump ropes, hand sanitizers, stress “Lovey” hearts, and crayons
and coloring books for families.
“Buddy Ball is an event that Los Angeles Trial Lawyers’ Charities volunteers look forward to every year,” says 2023 president Karina Lallande. “It is so inspiring to see the smiles on the girls and boys faces as they enjoy playing America’s favorite pastime. We are proud to once again be supporting this incredible cause.”
The Buddy Ball Opening Day Ceremony will occur at Heartwell Cal Ripken Park at 6242 E. Carson Street, Long Beach, on Saturday, March 4 with games commencing at 9 am and the Opening Ceremony at 10 am.
