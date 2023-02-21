Ceremony of awarding the military and law enforcement officers with state awards and conferment of regular military ranks

TAJIKISTAN, February 21 - On February 21, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, in honor of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan, awarded a group of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and law enforcement officers with state awards and conferred upon them regular military ranks for exemplary service and valuable contribution to ensuring the protection of the constitutional rights of citizens, the fight against crime, the preservation of public order, the protection of state borders, the courage and dedication.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated those present, in their person, officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces and law enforcement officers of the country on the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the formation of the National Army, which is one of the main pillars of the newest Tajik statehood.

It was emphasized that as a result of the selfless work of the glorious people of Tajikistan, our independent state is steadily developing, the beloved Motherland is improving and becoming more beautiful every year, the well-being of the people is enhancing.

The Leader of the Nation, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, regarded all these achievements as the fruits of peace, tranquility, complete political stability and national unity, which is ensured thanks to the faithful service of the military personnel of the country's Armed Forces and law enforcement officers.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, said that the leadership of the state and the Government of the republic will always appreciate the faithful service, courage and valor of military personnel and law enforcement officers in protecting the borders of the Motherland, ensuring the security of the state and society, the rule of law, the rights and interests of citizens.

Thus, this time, in accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan, by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan “On awarding the military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and law enforcement officers with state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan”, a group of brave and courageous persons was awarded the honorary title “Honored Worker of Tajikistan”, Order "Spitamen" 1st degree, Order "Spitamen" 2nd degree, Order "Sharaf" 2nd degree, medals "For Courage", "For Valor", "Brave Border Guard of Tajikistan", Certificate of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan, as well as conferred the next military ranks.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan in accordance with Article 69 of the Constitution of the Republic of Tajikistan "On the assignment of higher military ranks, special regular and regular ranks" a group of military personnel from the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, the State Committee for National Security of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Tajikistan was awarded the highest military rank of major general and a special regular rank of major general of militia.

By the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, a group of military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan and law enforcement officers for exemplary service and valuable contribution to ensuring the protection of the constitutional rights of citizens was awarded the honorary title "Honored Worker of Tajikistan", and the merits of some military personnel and law enforcement officers in the fight against crime, preservation of public order, protection of state borders, as well as for the manifestation of personal courage were rewarded with the Order "Spitamen" 1st degree, Order "Spitamen" 2nd degree, Order "Sharaf" 1st degree, and the medal "For Courage". A group of officers, soldiers and law enforcement officers was awarded the medal "For Valor", the medal "Brave Border Guard of Tajikistan" and Certificates of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan.

It should be noted that during the period of independence, the faithful service of officers, their fruitful work and exemplary military discipline are always highly valued by the Head of State, Honorable Emomali Rahmon.

At the ceremony of presenting state awards, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon congratulated all military personnel on the presentation of state awards and conferring regular military ranks.

The President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, called on the military and law enforcement officers to faithful service for the benefit of the state and people, ensuring the security and stability of our ancestral land.

The Head of State congratulated all those who received state awards and military ranks, all the brave officers and soldiers of the country on a significant historical date - the 30th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan.

At the end of the ceremony of presenting state awards, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed confidence that the military personnel of the Armed Forces, other power structures and law enforcement agencies of the country would continue with dignity, devotion to the Motherland, the people and the military oath, with iron discipline, using modern knowledge and that most importantly, in the spirit of high patriotism, fulfilling their glorious and sacred duty.