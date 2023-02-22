All the Above Records announces a new single by ZØ Marie, “I Wanna Love You (For the Night)”
Sexy and seductive sound reverses gender rolesNEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kristina Rizzo, President of All the Above Records, announces the release of a new single and animated lyric video for “I Wanna Love You (For the Night)” by ZØ Marie. Rizzo says that the label builds on the appeal that fans demonstrated by viewing the previously released music video for “Alright” over one million times on YouTube.
“This song reverses gender roles: It’s a modern, female version of Marvin Gaye’s “Sexual Healing,” contextualized by today’s dating environment,” Rizzo states. She goes on to say, “the opening saxophone riff of “I Wanna Love You (For the Night)” seductively grabs the listener and makes it clear that this is not another clichéd love song.”
ZØ Marie’s characteristically unique tonality and silky smooth, warm vocals contrast the message that this is a one-time invitation. Don’t get attached. ZØ’s impersonal and blunt lyrics contradict the feeling of intimacy created by the erotic and romantic saxophone. The punchy yet understated rhythm section of high hat, kick drum, and snare adds to the song's groove-laden pocket that makes your body rock.
ZØ says, “Young women are experiencing the age-old tactic of male dominance by sexual conquest. Women have been fighting objectification for centuries”. She states emphatically, “today’s independent, intelligent, and free-thinking women aren’t going to take it without a fierce pushback.”
“My new R&B/Pop song "I Wanna Love You (For the Night)" speaks to my 20-something-year-old audience trapped in a "hookup culture," ZØ explains. “This song intends to combat the disrespectful men I have encountered living in New York City. I wrote this song one night after this guy kept texting me and asking to come over at 3 a.m. Finally, I had enough of his disrespectful comments and wrote a song from the perspective of a woman objectifying her potential lover. I'm saying to young men, "How would you feel if I disrespected you the way you disrespect young women like me," sums up ZØ.
The animated lyric video for “I Wanna Love You (For the Night)” is the second installment of a compilation of videos that will ultimately take the viewer on a 10-song visual journey entitled “Soulmate the Journey.” representing all of the songs on the album. The video is a lighthearted view of ZØ dancing and preparing for a fun, carefree night with no emotional attachment. Dana DiPatri, the series animator, created ZØ World and the ZØ character. The video takes place in ZØ's World, a mystical realm between heaven and Earth.
The Columbia University in the City of New York English major, who is graduating this year, believes that in an industry where people are often insincere, her personality sets her apart as a genuine human whose word is solid. ZØ Marie is from a small town in Southern New Jersey and has been surrounded by music her entire life. ZØ recounts, “All my earliest core memories relate to music, from my mom playing classical music at bedtime to lull me to sleep to my dad holding me in his arms each morning, serenading me with The Temptations. I have been in love with music for the entirety of my life and have dreamed of becoming a singer/songwriter since I was five.”
ZØ Marie creates music because she wants the world to be a better place for everyone to flourish. ZØ aims to inspire others to be the best version of themselves through her art. Ultimately, her Superpower is to spread love and positivity.
Soulmate, the album, is scheduled for release in 2023 and is distributed by DistroKid.
