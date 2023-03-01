City of Lago Vista, Texas, Builds Resident Trust with OpenGov Government Budgeting Software
Lago Vista, TX, struggled with public distrust and lost knowledge due to staff resignations. OpenGov government budgeting software put the City back on track.TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a goal to increase transparency and build trust with residents, officials from the City of Lago Vista, TX, partnered with OpenGov, the clear leader in modern cloud software for our cities, on government budgeting software.
Amid a time of public distrust, Officials from Lago Vista struggled with legacy software that was supposed to offer a modern budgeting solution. What’s more, the City was understaffed due to significant turnover. City leaders wanted a strategic tech solution to standardize budgeting processes to mitigate the effects of lost staff knowledge. The City Manager, who leads the budgeting process, also wanted much more—a solution that would help the City earn all five of the Texas Transparency Stars, a program of the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Leveraging ARPA funds to make the investment, the City is now on its way to a more resilient budgeting process thanks to OpenGov Budgeting & Planning.
With OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, City staff will be able to create standardized workflows that will significantly reduce the amount of time needed to develop the budget. Once budgets and performance measures are in place, teams can create internal dashboards and public-facing web pages that include multimedia, narratives, and reports to communicate progress on strategic initiatives. Whether staff is conducting budget simulations or reporting progress at Council meetings, OpenGov Budgeting & Planning will help them clearly tell the City’s financial story to increase resident engagement and trust.
The City of Lago Vista joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,600 agencies across the U.S. and is built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, asset management, and citizen services needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders and community.
