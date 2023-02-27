Dr. Steven Davidowitz, DDS, FICOI listed as Top Dentist for Cosmetic & General Dentistry
New York City Cosmetic Dentist Selected to the "America's Best Dentists” Registry for 2023
Dr. Steven Davidowitz selected as best for Cosmetic Dentistry in 2023”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York dentist Dr. Steven Davidowitz, DDS, FICOI has been selected to the "America's Best Dentists” registry for 2023.
— TodaysBestDentists.com
Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their fields. Dr. Davidowitz practices Cosmetic and General Dentistry at Luxury Dentistry NYC at 328 East 75th Street in New York City.
Dr. Davidowitz is widely respected as one of the world’s top Cosmetic Dentists, and a premier expert in the field.
Services include: Cosmetic Dentistry, Porcelain Veneers, Crowns, Tooth Replacement, Invisalign, Laser Dentistry and Restorative care. He also provides Aesthetic Bonding, Nitrous Oxide sedation, Treatment for Sleep, Snoring and Temporomandibular (TMJ) Disorders, Teeth Whitening, Gum Therapy, and Preventative care.
Dr. Davidowitz received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree (DDS) from New York University, College of Dentistry. He then completed a General Dentistry Residency at Brooklyn Hospital Medical Center, followed by Advanced Fellowship training in Implant Surgery and Restoration at New York University.
Dr. Davidowitz has been awarded a prestigious Fellowship from The International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He is a member of the RealSelf Medical Review Advisory Board. He has also been recognized as a top 3% Invisalign Elite Provider.
Dr. Davidowitz has shared his expertise on multiple media outlets. He has been featured on PIX11, Wake Up with Marci, BELLA TV, and others, to talk about the power of the beautiful smile, and the transformations he provides to patients. The doctor also hosts a weekly television show on WLNY/CBS. He is the author of two books on dental aesthetics, and regularly contributes to magazines such as Haute living, Bella Magazine, Resident Magazine, and HuffPost.
Dr. Davidowitz is a member of the Academy of General Dentistry, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, American Academy of Facial Aesthetics and International Congress of Oral Implantologists. He is well-known for his attention to detail and gentle approach. The entire staff is dedicated to providing a positive dental experience, and go out of their way to ensure the comfort of their patients.
For more information, please go to www.TodaysBestDentists.com or contact Dr. Steven Davidowitz directly at 212-759-7535, or https://www.luxurydentistrynyc.com
The "National Consumer Advisory Board" accepts no fees, sponsorships, donations or advertising in their selection process. Dentists were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education, and dedication to excellence. Only Dentists that satisfy all the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Dentists" directory.
TodaysBestDentists.com
Americas Best Dentists
email us here