IADA Comments on Impact of Higher Airplane Deliveries

Higher deliveries and the substantial backlog by GAMA member companies will contribute to further normalizing the business aircraft resale marketplace, which is good news for our industry.”WASHINGTON , DC, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) is pleased to congratulate GAMA (General Aviation Manufacturers Association) member companies on their rising airplane billings and shipments in 2022. The aircraft resale association’s comments followed the release of annual new aircraft shipment report today at GAMA’s 2023 State of the Industry Press Conference here in Washington, D.C.
“Higher deliveries and the substantial backlog by GAMA member companies will contribute to further normalizing the business aircraft resale marketplace, which is good news for aircraft buyers and sellers and our industry in general,” said IADA Vice Chair Phil Winters, who is Vice President of Aircraft Sales & Charter Management for Western Aircraft in Boise, Idaho.
Winters and IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling, representing the resale association, both commented on the increase in deliveries. “Continued increasing deliveries of turbine powered business aircraft demonstrate that the aircraft industry is continuing to successfully address supply chain issues which will bolster the depleted inventory of aircraft available for resale,” Starling said.
IADA members recorded 1,399 business aircraft transactions in 2022, another record year, while the available inventory of preowned aircraft for sale has remained low. GAMA companies reported delivery of 1,294 new turbine powered airplanes in 2022, and with a substantial backlog anticipate increasing production.
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an IADA-accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet tough accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services members that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
