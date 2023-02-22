Submit Release
Court overturns murder conviction, 129-year sentence because of new California law

A state appeals court on Friday overturned the murder conviction and 129-year sentence of a San Bernardino gang member because one of the prosecution’s key items of evidence was a rap video — evidence a new state law has substantially restricted because of its potential appeal to racial prejudice. The law, the first of its kind in the nation, was approved unanimously by both legislative chambers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.

