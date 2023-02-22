A state appeals court on Friday overturned the murder conviction and 129-year sentence of a San Bernardino gang member because one of the prosecution’s key items of evidence was a rap video — evidence a new state law has substantially restricted because of its potential appeal to racial prejudice. The law, the first of its kind in the nation, was approved unanimously by both legislative chambers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September.
You just read:
Court overturns murder conviction, 129-year sentence because of new California law
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.