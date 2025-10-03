Bill Signed Mandating Rethinking Formulation of Bar Exam

Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed into law three bills relating to the legal system in California, one requiring the Committee of Bar Examiners to provide a report weighing the benefits of adopting a uniform bar exam designed for nationwide use rather than administering one tailored for California.

