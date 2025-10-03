Riverside schools used bond funds properly, appeals court rules

The court’s unanimous decision upholds a 2024 decision that found that the Riverside Unified School District’s 2016 bond measure listed the construction of new schools as a possible use for the money.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.