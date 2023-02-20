Governor Abbott Renews Winter Weather Disaster Declaration In February 2023

TEXAS, February 20 - February 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, issued a disaster proclamation on February 4, 2023, certifying under Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code that starting January 29, 2023, severe winter weather posed a threat of imminent disaster for Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties; and

WHEREAS, the certified conditions continue to exist and pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster as set forth in the prior proclamations; and

WHEREAS, communications with county officials have confirmed that the certified conditions now also pose an ongoing and imminent threat of disaster in Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Falls, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Red River, Robertson, and Shelby counties;

NOW, THEREFORE, in accordance with the authority vested in me by Section 418.014 of the Texas Government Code, I do hereby amend and renew the aforementioned proclamation and declare a disaster for Anderson, Bastrop, Blanco, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Delta, Denton, Falls, Hays, Henderson, Hopkins, Hunt, Kendall, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Milam, Red River, Robertson, Shelby, Smith, Travis, and Williamson counties. All orders, directions, suspensions, and authorizations provided in the proclamation of February 4, 2023, are in full force and effect.

In accordance with the statutory requirements, copies of this proclamation shall be filed with the applicable authorities.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed at my office in the City of Austin, Texas, this the 20th day of February, 2023.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

ATTESTED BY:

JANE NELSON

Secretary of State

View the Governor's proclamation.