Governor Abbott Reappoints Brito, Long To Board Of Pardons And Paroles

TEXAS, February 21 - February 21, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Elodia Brito and Brian Long to the Board of Pardons and Paroles for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029. The Board makes parole decisions for Texas prison inmates, determines conditions for parole and mandatory supervision, and makes recommendations on clemency matters to the Governor.

Elodia Brito of Amarillo is a Board of Pardons and Paroles member. Previously, she served as a parole commissioner and in administrative roles across the federal courts for the Northern District of Texas, including as a courtroom deputy for the U.S. Magistrate Judge in the Amarillo Division. Brito received a Bachelor of Science in Business Organizational Management from Lubbock Christian University.

Brian Long of Kilgore is a Board of Pardons and Paroles member. He is also a board member of the Kilgore Education Foundation. Additionally, he serves on the personnel committee and is a choir member at Mobberly Baptist Church. Long received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Tyler.

 

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

