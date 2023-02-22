Infinity Rehab Partners with Hearthstone Senior Living
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is pleased to partner with and provide outpatient therapy services for Hearthstone Senior Living, whose locations include Hearthstone at Murrayhill and Hearthstone of Beaverton as of February 1, 2023.
Hearthstone Senior Living prides themselves on being family-owned and operated for nearly 30 years in the Beaverton area. Hearthstone at Murrayhill is a senior living community offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care support. The community features 183 apartments across all living options. Hearthstone of Beaverton provides assisted living as well as respite stays and houses 58 apartments. Both communities feature a vibrant, busy activities calendar, chef-prepared meals, faith programs, community clubs for residents, and local outings, among many other amenities.
With the addition of this new contract, Infinity Rehab’s wellness therapy program, Reach, expands their existing outpatient services in the state of Oregon. Reach by Infinity Rehab offers a comprehensive therapy and wellness program that provides a suite of services to help residents thrive. The program is personalized for each resident, addressing their health and wellness needs.
“We’re proud to extend Infinity Rehab’s Reach Wellness Program with Hearthstone Senior Living,” said Laura Cantrell, Vice President of Community-Based Services. “Our mission aligns with their community, and I look forward to seeing our partnership grow.”
Tom Dolliver, Executive Director for Hearthstone at Murrayhill, is equally excited about this new venture.
“We’re thrilled to offer this benefit in our community,” noted Dolliver. “This program is a perfect enhancement of our existing fitness and wellness offerings for our residents.”
Infinity Rehab is proud to partner with Hearthstone Senior Living as Infinity Rehab therapists continually strive to live by their core mission of setting the standard in rehabilitation for successful aging by delivering the best of science with the art of caring. Learn more about Infinity Rehab on their Facebook page, Hearthstone at Murrayhill on their Facebook page, and Hearthstone at Beaverton on their Facebook page.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients and residents call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves over 200 skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living communities, home health agencies, outpatient clinics, and memory care facilities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, please visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg Rd, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97013
Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
Other