DHHR to Host Virtual Hiring Event for Positions in Cabell County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a virtual hiring event on Thursday, February 23, 2023, for positions at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital in Huntington, WV.

The virtual event will interview for the following positions located in Cabell County: Registered Nurses, Licensed Practical Nurses, Accountant/Auditor 3, Building Maintenance Mechanics, Cooks and Housekeepers.

To set up an interview time, please email DHHRJobs@wv.gov​ or call 304-558-9118.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a list of open positions and career opportunities throughout the state.



