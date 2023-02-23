Luxe Redux Bridal Brings Off-The-Rack, Designer Wedding Gowns to the Houston Market
Accessible luxury, size-inclusivity, the ability to take your wedding dress home the same day and a one-on-one experience set this boutique apart from the rest.
Texas has been on our radar for a couple of years. Expanding outside of our comfort zone (The Midwest) is both exciting and challenging. We have had such a nice welcome!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company that offers brides in-store and online shopping experiences, has opened their sixth location in Houston, Texas at the beginning of 2023.
— Lindsay Fork, Founder + CEO of Luxe Redux Bridal
After quickly growing and disrupting the bridal industry in the Midwest by offering brides the ability to take home discounted designer bridal gowns the same day that they shop, Founder + CEO Lindsay Fork is bringing Luxe Redux Bridal to the South Central region.
“Texas has been on our radar for a couple of years. Expanding outside of our comfort zone (The Midwest) is both exciting and challenging. We have had such a nice welcome and look forward to expanding more in this great state!” - Founder and CEO, Lindsay Fork
The Houston boutique is located in the space previously operated by Evoke Bridal, thanks to Fork’s robust connections in the bridal industry. “Our scaling plans can often include turnkey opportunities by assisting other owners who are interested in exiting their business. It’s a win-win!”
Luxe Redux Bridal’s award-winning shopping experience is now open in Houston and taking appointments. Follow @luxereduxbridal on Instagram + TikTok, and book your bridal appointment at luxereduxbridal.com.
About Luxe Redux Bridal
Luxe Redux is the ultimate bridal shopping experience, with 3 different options for saying yes to your dream dress! They offer off-the-rack wedding dresses to shop online, at home with Luxe in a Box or in-store at one of their six boutique locations for a one-on-one bridal appointment. They carry an always-evolving selection of designer bridal samples, from under $1000 to the luxury collection. They source their gowns from top bridal boutiques, including designers such as Berta, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Made With Love, Watters, Monique Lhuillier and many more.
Alexa Romano
Luxe Redux Bridal
+1 888-597-3389
marketing@luxebridalllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Other
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter