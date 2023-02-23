Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,052 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,686 in the last 365 days.

Luxe Redux Bridal Brings Off-The-Rack, Designer Wedding Gowns to the Houston Market

Luxe Redux Bridal Houston - Houston Bridal Shop

Luxe Redux Bridal Houston

A bride posing with her garment bag at Luxe Redux Bridal Houston celebrating her yes to the dress moment

#luxereduxbride Yadira

Luxe Redux Houston bridal stylists in wedding dresses

Luxe Redux Bridal Houston Stylists — Sloane + Mariah

Accessible luxury, size-inclusivity, the ability to take your wedding dress home the same day and a one-on-one experience set this boutique apart from the rest.

Texas has been on our radar for a couple of years. Expanding outside of our comfort zone (The Midwest) is both exciting and challenging. We have had such a nice welcome!”
— Lindsay Fork, Founder + CEO of Luxe Redux Bridal
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxe Redux Bridal, a designer sample bridal company that offers brides in-store and online shopping experiences, has opened their sixth location in Houston, Texas at the beginning of 2023.

After quickly growing and disrupting the bridal industry in the Midwest by offering brides the ability to take home discounted designer bridal gowns the same day that they shop, Founder + CEO Lindsay Fork is bringing Luxe Redux Bridal to the South Central region.

“Texas has been on our radar for a couple of years. Expanding outside of our comfort zone (The Midwest) is both exciting and challenging. We have had such a nice welcome and look forward to expanding more in this great state!” - Founder and CEO, Lindsay Fork

The Houston boutique is located in the space previously operated by Evoke Bridal, thanks to Fork’s robust connections in the bridal industry. “Our scaling plans can often include turnkey opportunities by assisting other owners who are interested in exiting their business. It’s a win-win!”

Luxe Redux Bridal’s award-winning shopping experience is now open in Houston and taking appointments. Follow @luxereduxbridal on Instagram + TikTok, and book your bridal appointment at luxereduxbridal.com.

About Luxe Redux Bridal

Luxe Redux is the ultimate bridal shopping experience, with 3 different options for saying yes to your dream dress! They offer off-the-rack wedding dresses to shop online, at home with Luxe in a Box or in-store at one of their six boutique locations for a one-on-one bridal appointment. They carry an always-evolving selection of designer bridal samples, from under $1000 to the luxury collection. They source their gowns from top bridal boutiques, including designers such as Berta, Hayley Paige, Jenny Yoo, Made With Love, Watters, Monique Lhuillier and many more.

Alexa Romano
Luxe Redux Bridal
+1 888-597-3389
marketing@luxebridalllc.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
Other
YouTube
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Luxe Redux Bridal Brings Off-The-Rack, Designer Wedding Gowns to the Houston Market

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.