Idaho Commerce Announces 2023 Wild Rivers Grant AwardsFeb13

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov 

Idaho Commerce Announces 2023 Wild Rivers Grant Awards

BOISE, Idaho (February 13, 2023)—During its meeting held virtually on February 10, 2023, the Wild Rivers advisory panel granted $38,000 from the Wild Rivers specialty license plate fund to eligible applicants through the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program.

Under Section 49-419C, Idaho Code, proceeds from the sale of Wild Rivers specialty license plates may be used for one of the following purposes:

  • To promote whitewater river tourism within Idaho.
  • To promote, encourage or ensure safe use of Idaho’s whitewater rivers.
  • To improve user facilities or access to whitewater rivers.
  • To help clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.

Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.

Grant award recipients are:

Applicant Amount Awarded
Team River Runner $5,000
River Discovery $6,500
McCall Fire Rural Protection District $4,000
Dare to Kayak – Salmon River Dive Team $3,300
Salmon River Outfitters Associates $10,500
Salmon White Water Association $8,700
TOTAL $38,000

For a history of the grant awards, click here.

For specific questions about the program, contact Idaho Commerce Grants and Contracts Manager, Ewa Szewczyk, at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.

