Idaho Commerce Announces 2023 Wild Rivers Grant AwardsFeb13

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release
Contact: Laurie McConnell
Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development
208.287.0781
laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov
Idaho Commerce Announces 2023 Wild Rivers Grant Awards
BOISE, Idaho (February 13, 2023)—During its meeting held virtually on February 10, 2023, the Wild Rivers advisory panel granted $38,000 from the Wild Rivers specialty license plate fund to eligible applicants through the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program.
Under Section 49-419C, Idaho Code, proceeds from the sale of Wild Rivers specialty license plates may be used for one of the following purposes:
- To promote whitewater river tourism within Idaho.
- To promote, encourage or ensure safe use of Idaho’s whitewater rivers.
- To improve user facilities or access to whitewater rivers.
- To help clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.
Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.
Grant award recipients are:
|Applicant
|Amount Awarded
|Team River Runner
|$5,000
|River Discovery
|$6,500
|McCall Fire Rural Protection District
|$4,000
|Dare to Kayak – Salmon River Dive Team
|$3,300
|Salmon River Outfitters Associates
|$10,500
|Salmon White Water Association
|$8,700
|TOTAL
|$38,000
For specific questions about the program, contact Idaho Commerce Grants and Contracts Manager, Ewa Szewczyk, at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.