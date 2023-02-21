Idaho Commerce Announces 2023 Wild Rivers Grant AwardsFeb13

NEWS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

Contact: Laurie McConnell

Idaho Commerce – Tourism Development

208.287.0781

laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov

Idaho Commerce Announces 2023 Wild Rivers Grant Awards

BOISE, Idaho (February 13, 2023)—During its meeting held virtually on February 10, 2023, the Wild Rivers advisory panel granted $38,000 from the Wild Rivers specialty license plate fund to eligible applicants through the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program.

Under Section 49-419C, Idaho Code, proceeds from the sale of Wild Rivers specialty license plates may be used for one of the following purposes:

To promote whitewater river tourism within Idaho.

To promote, encourage or ensure safe use of Idaho’s whitewater rivers.

To improve user facilities or access to whitewater rivers.

To help clean up litter or promote good conservation practices by river users.

Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated non-profit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.

Grant award recipients are:

Applicant Amount Awarded Team River Runner $5,000 River Discovery $6,500 McCall Fire Rural Protection District $4,000 Dare to Kayak – Salmon River Dive Team $3,300 Salmon River Outfitters Associates $10,500 Salmon White Water Association $8,700 TOTAL $38,000

For a history of the grant awards, click here.

For specific questions about the program, contact Idaho Commerce Grants and Contracts Manager, Ewa Szewczyk, at ewa.szewczyk@commerce.idaho.gov.