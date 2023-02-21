Princess Karen Chatman from the House of Sori, Returns Home to Natchez to attend the Krewe of Mer Mardi Gras Ball

Princess Karen at Mer Mardi Gras Ball, Natchez MS Princess Karen Chatman at the Natchez Convention Center Mardi Gras Ball Queen Sullivan, Krewe of Mer Mardi Gras Ball 2023

Mardi Gras, celebrations are underway in Natchez Mississippi

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princess Karen Chatman attended the Krewe of Mer Mardi Gras Ball on February 18th, 2023, in Natchez Mississippi, her hometown. Princess Karen, a descendent of Prince Abdulrahman Ibrahim Sori of Timbo, Chief Operating Officers at The United Global Research Center, and renowned Global Philanthropist, celebrated Mardi Gras with the local Natchez community.

Mardi Gras is celebrated by all faiths and has become a popular cultural phenomenon that dates back thousands of years. Mardi Gras is also known as Carnival or Carnaval, it’s celebrated in many countries around the world—mainly those with large Roman Catholic populations—on the day before the religious season of Lent begins. Brazil, Venice, New Orleans, and Natchez play host to some of the holiday’s most famous public festivities, drawing thousands of tourists and revelers every year.

Natchez Mississippi bordering Louisiana with the Mississippi River bridge separating Natchez from the banks of Vidalia Louisiana, celebrates Mardi Gras that roots are said to have come from France. Natchez, once a French settlement in the years of 1716 through 1783. Mardi is the French word for Tuesday, and gras means “fat.” In France, the day before Ash Wednesday came to be known as Mardi Gras, or “Fat Tuesday.”

Traditionally, in the days leading up to Lent, merrymakers would binge on all the rich, fatty foods—meat, eggs, milk, lard and cheese—that remained in their homes, in anticipation of several weeks of eating only fish as a meat source during the fasting period of lent.

Annie Bell Varner-White a member of the Krewe of Mer stated that “The Mardi Gras Balls brings the community together and encourages fellowship.". It is true as Princess Karen received the warmest welcome by the Krew of Mer's Royality, King Marcus Sullivan and Queen Tangela Sullivan.

“It was such a joy to be welcomed home by all of Natchez and to see the beauty the city has to offer. It is so true, there is no place like home” said Princess Karen of her return home.