Agility Insurance Services Expands Partnership with El Rancho Supermercado

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Agility Insurance Services announced an exclusive partnership to promote health insurance products inside the El Rancho Supermercado stores. El Rancho is one of the largest and fastest-growing grocers serving Hispanic communities in Texas.

Agility’s partnership includes El Rancho’s owned locations and expands the relationship from 11 stores to all 28 sites. El Rancho is one of the premier grocers and retailers serving Hispanic communities with numerous locations in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and throughout the state. The relationship is the farthest-reaching strategic initiative Agility has developed to serve agents with prime retail locations for promoting the brand and opportunities to enroll customers with health insurance.

“Our two teams have done an outstanding job in 2022. Together we have created a great experience for our agents and customers to discuss their health insurance options and enroll customers in health plans that meet their needs,” said Jake Frost, Director of Strategic Partnerships for Agility. “Agility makes decisions based on data and feedback from agents and customers. El Rancho’s locations are among the very best for engaging the communities we serve as our agents share important discussions with individuals about health insurance options. We couldn’t be more excited to expand our relationship and grow with the El Rancho family. Hopefully for many years to come,” he added.

“Agility has been a great partner for us and our customers. The El Rancho team appreciates the expansion of our relationship with Agility, and we look forward to working together in our communities in 2023 and beyond,” said Viviana Bernal, El Rancho’s Vice President of Facilities Management.

Throughout 2023, Agility will announce opportunities for select agents to work in storefronts and spaces within the El Rancho locations. These coveted locations will be granted to agents who are committed to excellence with Medicare and ACA health plan product enrollment and support. Consumers can visit Agility’s agents at the following walk-in locations:

Dallas- Fort Worth Metroplex:

1515 S. Buckner Blvd, Dallas, TX 75217

1909 E. Park Row Dr, Arlington, TX 76010

655 W. Illinois Ave, Suite 900, Dallas, TX 75224

701 S. Stemmons Frwy, Lewisville, TX 75067

14211 Coit Rd, Dallas, TX 75254

10020 Marsh Ln, Dallas, TX 75229

4450 W. Jefferson Blvd, Dallas, TX 75211

2550 Gus Thomasson Rd, Dallas, TX 75228

1220 N. Beach St., Fort Worth, TX 76111

4121 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75246

1540 1st St., Garland, TX 75040

4812 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76115

2770 Valwood Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

3220 N. Main St., Fort Worth, TX 76106

821 N. McDonald St. McKinney, TX 75069

2506 S. Belt Line Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

3460 W. Walnut St, Garland, TX 75042

3535 N. Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX 75062

Houston Markets:

11210 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77037

5502 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77076

W. 34th St, Houston,TX 77092

11711 W. Bellfort St, Stafford, TX 747477

11303 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX

118 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504

3050 N. Fry Rd, Katy, TX 77449

6160 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77084

Odessa Market:

1315 8th St, Odessa, TX 79761

Kansas Market:

910 S. Kansas Ave, Liberal, KS 67901



More about El Rancho Supermercado

El Rancho Supermercado opened its door in 1988 and since then has been dedicated to making the Hispanics living in the United States feel at home. El Rancho provides the highest quality products and freshest produce in a great variety. El Rancho is always attentive to customer needs, providing service in a clean and pleasant environment so that customers can have a great shopping experience.



More about Agility Insurance Services

Agility Insurance Services is a Field Marketing Organization (FMO) focused on equipping health insurance agents with the tools they need to make health insurance available to individuals and small business owners. Agility’s support team specializes in health insurance marketing and contracting and assists agents and brokers with sales opportunities in the communities they serve.

