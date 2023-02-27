The Graphene Council reviews graphene commercialization and investment conditions
There isn't a better or more up-to-date source for graphene commercialization intelligence.”MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene was first isolated in 2004 and as a result, the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded in 2010 for the discovery, setting off a furious race to develop a market for these amazing materials.
In the last almost 20 years, graphene and other newly discovered 2D advanced nanomaterials have grown into a meaningful industry segment. We are now in a period of accelerating commercial adoption, especially as pressures mount for innovation, sustainability and resilience to address global priorities.
This webinar will provide an up-to-date look at the state of graphene commercialization, including current production capacities, applications and near term future demand forecasts.
The presentation will include an overview of the patent and IP landscape as well as examples of leading companies in the sector, including both privately held as well as publicly traded companies.
Presented by The Graphene Council, a global trade and professional association in partnership with Potter Clarkson, a legal firm with deep experience in the advanced materials sector.
Anyone that is interested in understanding the commercial prospects for the graphene and related 2D advanced materials sector should attend. In particular strategic investors and funds targeting the advanced materials sector will benefit.
