MITO Material Solutions® AWARDED VERIFIED FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE® STATUS
MITO Material Solutions® is the first company to successfully pass the newly formed VERIFIED FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE® designation.
The Verified Functionalized Graphene® status is a recognition that customers can rely upon that they are working with a competent and capable partner to supply functionalized graphene materials.” ”NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Bern, NC USA – 10 October 2022 – MITO Material Solutions® is the first company to successfully pass the newly formed VERIFIED FUNCTIONALIZED GRAPHENE® designation, recognizing the process of augmenting and enhancing graphene materials through a process of functionalization.
— Terrance Barkan, Executive Director, The Graphene Council
The Graphene Council administers the Verified Functionalzed Graphene® program, the only credential that includes independent 3rd party inspections of graphene production and functionalization facilities, verification of production methods, volumes and quality control processes. The Verified Functionalized Graphene® program also includes independent expert testing of functionalized graphene materials according to the Graphene Classification Framework (currently being adapted as an official ISO Standard).
Representing more than 30,000 materials experts and professionals globally, The Graphene Council is the leading independent trade and professional body representing the graphene and advanced 2D materials sector and is actively involved in standards setting, testing, and education to support the commercial adoption and application of Graphene and related 2D materials (GR2M).
Graphene is the first in a growing family of 2 dimensional advanced nanomaterials that hold unique properties that can be used to address some of the world’s most challenging problems, including sustainability, decarbonization, achieving Net-Zero and building resilient infrastructure. Graphene also has been demonstrated in sporting goods, composites, transport, energy storage solutions and many more critical sectors.
Achieving the Verified Functionalized Graphene® status is the pinnacle of 3rd party validation a company can achieve to demonstrate the ability to produce genuine functionalized graphene materials at a commercial scale.
“Functionaliztion is a highly skilled process of taking graphene and enhancing its properties through targeted addition of other elements or processing the material. MITO Materials is a pioneering firm that specializes in this skill set and we congratulate them for successfully passing a rigorous in-person inspection of their facilities, processes and 3rd party testing of their materials. The Verified Functionalized Graphene® status is a recognition that customers can rely upon that they are working with a competent and capable partner to supply functionalized graphene materials at commercial scale.”
Terrance Barkan, Executive Director, The Graphene Council.
“At MITO Materials, our goal is to take traditionally hard-to-integrate materials and develop them into easy-to-use, cost-effective hybrid additives that enhance advanced material performance. Graphene is a game-changing material; and, we are proud to utilize high quality graphene supply to develop our Verified Functionalized Graphene® products. To the graphene industry, this recognition sets MITO Materials apart from graphene producers and positions our company as a partner to other verified companies. To the material producers and manufacturers interested in integrating graphene into future product designs, this verification certifies MITO E-GO as the first and only commercially available functionalized graphene additive that meets the strict standards and manufacturing requirements of the largest industry organization. For all of these reasons, we are incredibly grateful to the Graphene Council for this distinguished category of recognition and the assurance it offers to industry.”
Haley Keith, CEO & Co-Founder, MITO Material Solutions
About MITO Material Solutions
MITO® Material Solutions unlocks the power of hybrid polymer materials with specialty additives which dramatically improve performance. The MITO family of products include graphene additive, E-GO and cornstarch-based, ACRE. All of MITO’s products are easily dispersible, safe to handle, scalable solutions designed to empower manufacturers. Woman-led, MITO is becoming a startup sensation in the composite industry.
Visit https://mitomaterials.com/ to learn more.
About The Graphene Council
Founded in 2013, The Graphene Council is the oldest and largest trade and professional association for the global graphene sector, serving the needs of graphene researchers, producers, application developers, end-users, regulators, standards bodies, national governments and other critical stakeholders. The Graphene Council connects more than 30,000 materials professionals and experts globally.
The mission of The Graphene Council is to advance and accelerate the commercial adoption of graphene materials on an industrial scale which it achieves through education, contributing to global standards, materials testing and the administration of the only in-person graphene company verification program.
