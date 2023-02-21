Graphene Commercialization Conference
Leading graphene producers, application developers, research engineers and users will meet in person on 27 June 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Attendees can learn more in just one day at The Graphene Commercialization Conference than most people learn in a year about graphene.”NEW BERN, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphene, the first advanced 2D material, is rapidly being adopted and commercialized in key commercial sectors. The global market for graphene is expected to exceed 300,000 mtns by 2026 while current global production capacity is approximately 20,000 mtns. This gap will be filled in the next few years as we see massive increases in production capacity, consolidation of the approximately 300 commercial companies in the sector, and rapid adoption of graphene as a key additive in large volume applications.
The Graphene Commercialization Conference is the largest gathering of commercial graphene professionals. Hear from subject matter experts at key graphene producers like Haydale, First Graphene, MITO Materials, Levidian, Ceylon Graphene Technologies, Graphenea and many others. You will also hear from important industrial end-users, including a special presentation by Dr. Alan Banks, Lightweight Structures Manager at Ford Motor Company. Other key industry sectors include aerospace, construction, sensors, batteries, coatings, health-care, thermal management, composites and elastomers.
The Graphene Council will make key, first announcements during this in-person only event including the premiere release of the third Global Graphene Commercialization survey report, detailing what types and forms of graphene are being used for which applications. The survey will also identify which other advanced 2D materials are also being commercialized alongside graphene.
The Graphene Commercialization Conference provides ample networking opportunities for attendees to meet and do business. This is the very best opportunity to meet true graphene experts from around the world that produce graphene at scale and where you can meet with Verified Graphene Producers whose facilities and material have been personally inspected and verified.
Attendees can learn more in just one day at The Graphene Commercialization Conference than most people learn in a year about graphene applications, testing and characterization, production methods, market price trends, application development and supply chain intelligence.
The Graphene Commercialization Conference is hosted by graphene experts for the commercial graphene sector and companies that want to leverage graphene to drive product innovation, sustainability, recyclability and resilience.
p.s. The Graphene Council is the exclusive author of The Graphene Report, the most comprehensive resource available anywhere on all aspects of graphene production, standardization, patents and applications.
