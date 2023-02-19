On 02/15/2023, Troopers Phillips & Wilcox responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash at mile marker 36 in Saco. Zachary Titus (28) of Ohio was arrested & charged with OUI - Alcohol.

On 02/16/2023, Tr. Wilcox stopped Whilo Recio (25) of Massachusetts for speeding northbound on the ME Turnpike in Saco. Recio fled the scene and later stopped near Industrial Park Road in Saco. Reico was arrested and summonsed for Operating Without a License, Eluding, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On 02/16/2023, Cpl. Cote stopped Marie Carpinelli (45) of Gray on the ME Turnpike southbound in Portland. She was found to have an active warrant. She was arrested without incident and taken to the Cumberland County Jail.

On 2/19/2023, Cpl. Sucy stopped a vehicle for speed at mile marker 39 southbound. Upon further investigation, Chantrea El (24) of Portland was charged with Operating After Suspension.