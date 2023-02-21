Tuesday, February 21

Editorial: Cap on rent increases can keep more in homes

In a fair rental market with ample housing for all who need it, that market would be strong enough to keep the Snidely Whiplash landlords in check. But much of the state and county cannot currently offer that fair market to renters. Placing a cap on the extent of rental cost increases, while offering fair exceptions to landlords, can keep people in their homes and support a healthy housing market. Both bills, House Bill 1388 and HB 1389, would limit rent increases during a 12-month period to the rate of inflation or 3 percent, whichever is greater, up to a maximum of 7 percent. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Ryan Berry)

Washington’s elections are consistently recognized as among America’s best for accessibility and inclusiveness. We must continue a longstanding tradition of careful improvement and reach out to all voters before forcing them into different ways of filling out a ballot. A methodical approach is in line with state history. I’m deeply concerned that all Washington election reforms be equally mindful of preserving every eligible resident’s access to participate. My voter-education proposals in Senate Bill 5378, if done right, will enact guardrails to help voters in jurisdictions that opt to rework how candidates are chosen. We must protect every citizen’s access to participation. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Ken Lambert)

Some 80 million years ago, what is now known as Washington state was submerged in the Pacific Ocean while dinosaurs marched around the rest of the continent. Eons of fossilization, earthquakes and tectonic movement later, it’s the year 2012, and paleontologists discover part of what they call a Suciasaurus rex’s thigh bone in the San Juan Islands, the first and only dinosaur fossil discovered in the state. Following this discovery, a bill to crown the Suciasaurus rex the official dinosaur of Washington passed the state House of Representatives on Monday. “This is not just a silly bill about a state dinosaur,” Morgan said. “This is a lot deeper. This is really about civic engagement from our kids with their state Legislature.” Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Spokesman Review)

