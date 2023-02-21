CHINA RESCUE DOGS SECURES LOS ANGELES LOCATION FOR IMPORT OF INTERNATIONAL RESCUES AND COMPANION DOGS
Nation’s 1st nonprofit-run airport animal care facility will serve as a trusted partner to animals, owners, organizations and local, state and federal agencies.
The goal of Rue’s Kennels @ LAX is to be a fully compliant, collaborative lifeline and trusted partner to animals, owners, organizations and, equally, to local, state and federal agencies.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China Rescue Dogs (CRD), the 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that rescues and rehabilitates dogs from China’s meat trade and helps find them loving homes in North America, today announced that it has secured a Los Angeles location for its planned airport animal care facility. Located adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Rue’s Kennels @ LAX will be the nation’s first and only rescue-minded facility expressly intended to support safe and healthy international importation of both rescue and owned companion dogs. Rue’s Kennels @ LAX will also help support local shelters, owners, and dogs in need.
— Jill Stewart, Co-Founder, China Rescue Dogs
The facility will serve as an important waypoint for dogs being brought into the United States from abroad, including permitted countries designated as high risk. Upon completion, the 5,600 square foot space will be a state-of-the art, 24/7/365 animal care facility featuring separated quarantine kennels and additional kennels available to owners whose arriving dogs have layovers before the final leg of their journey. Rescue-minded (versus for-profit-driven), the facility also aims to help reduce the fees associated with the mandatory vaccinations and inspections required of each incoming dog, which can range from $500 - $1800 on top of the cost of the flight.
“The goal of Rue’s Kennels @ LAX is to be a fully compliant, collaborative lifeline and trusted partner to animals, owners, organizations and, equally, to local, state and federal agencies,” said Jill Stewart, Co-founder of China Rescue Dogs. “This facility is intended to help improve the importation process for ALL parties involved, balancing the health and safety of our nation AND these animals as our top priorities. We are looking forward to collaborating with the many agencies and people involved.”
As well, Rue’s Kennels @ LAX plans to support LA’s greater dog-loving community by serving as a food and supplies bank for other in-need rescues, people and their pets, host adoption events with local rescue and shelter partners, and more.
To offset the nonprofit’s buildout expenses, sponsorships of individual kennels are sought. A wonderful way to honor or remember a beloved human or pet, sponsored kennels will display an inscribed bone-shaped plaque. Sponsorships can be purchased for $2,500 at China Rescue Dog’s donation page, https://chinarescuedogs.org/donate/.
The first two sponsored kennels were gifted by Golden Re-Triever Rescue of New Jersey, Inc. (GRRI-NJ.org) with funds donated to them for the specific purpose of rescuing Golden Retrievers from the China meat trade. GRRI-NJ is a 26- year old 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to finding permanent homes in New Jersey and New York’s Rockland and Westchester Counties for Golden Retrievers in need. GRRI-NJ's donation marks the first official partnership for Rue’s Kennels @ LAX between China Rescue Dogs and a US-based breed-specific rescue.
The construction of Rue’s Kennels @ LAX is expected to create both paid jobs and volunteerism opportunities within Los Angeles county.
Since its founding in 2019, China Rescue Dogs has helped save and find loving forever homes for more than 2,000 dogs rescued from the China meat trade. For more information or to donate, please visit www.ChinaRescueDogs.org and https://ChinaRescueDogs.org/donate/. Please also visit our social pages: Instagram: @chinarescuedogscrd/, Facebook: @chinarescuedogs, and TikTok: @chinarescuedogs_official.
About China Rescue Dogs:
China Rescue Dogs (CRD) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization missioned to rescue dogs from China’s meat industry and find them loving forever families in North America. CRD dogs are rescued from breeding farms, trucks bound for slaughter, and butcher locations themselves, and rehabilitated with a goal of helping them get adopted. Since its founding in 2019, CRD has rescued more than 2,000 dogs of most every breed, including the dog that started it all, Meeso, a disabled Golden Retriever who has since become a symbol of hope and activism worldwide. For more information, please visit www.ChinaRescueDogs.org, Instagram: @chinarescuedogscrd/, Facebook: @chinarescuedogs, and TikTok: @chinarescuedogs_official.
