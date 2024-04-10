SIMPLYPROTEIN INTRODUCES ITS FIRST OAT BAR TO U.S.
Gluten-Free, Vegan, 10 Grams of Plant-Based Protein, and Delicious Baked Oat Flavor Adds Another Option to Better-For-You Snacking PortfolioTORONTO, CANADA, April 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, delicious protein snacks that are gluten-free, certified vegan, and kosher, has announced the U.S. launch of its new Baked Oat Bars, the brand’s first offering that features the popular oat flavor profile.
Made from plant protein and gluten-free oats sourced from North America in two comforting, classic flavors, the bars are a wholesome blend of feel-good taste and good-for-you nutrition. An irresistible combination of soft and chewy, SimplyProtein’s Baked Oat Bars are the perfect choice for anyone seeking a nutritious, delicious between-meal snack, energy boost, or meal replacement on-the-go.
“There are few soft and chewy oat bar options that hit the ‘sweet spot’ of high protein, low sugar, and a good source of fiber that are made with wholesome, gluten-free oats. We pride ourselves in delivering products that consumers will not only enjoy the taste of, but that also meet their nutritional needs,” said Michael Lines, CEO, Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein.
Available in Roasted Peanut and Spiced Almond flavors, SimplyProtein Baked Oat Bars are perfect for breakfast, pre-workout fueling, and on-the-go between-meal snacking. Each 45 gram bar contains 10 grams of plant based protein, 5-6 grams of fiber and 2-3 grams of sugar. Baked Oat Bars are sold in single-flavor boxes of 4, for $9.99 - 11.99.
All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, plant-based, gluten-free, certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high performing energy foods available to anyone seeking protein snacks that are both nutritious and delicious. All SimplyProtein products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, 200 calories or under, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.
The brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, NEW Baked Oat Bars, NEW Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and, launching soon, Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. In the U.S., Baked Oat Bars can only be purchased on Amazon.com or at the brand’s website www.SimplyProtein.com.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.com and, in Canada, www.SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About SimplyProtein®
Owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Crispy Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, NEW Baked Oat Bars, NEW Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and, coming soon, Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own websites, www.SimplyProtein.com and www.SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
