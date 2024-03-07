SIMPLYPROTEIN TO DEBUT ITS FIRST-EVER TORTILLA CHIPS AT EXPO WEST, EXPANDING OFFERING LINE BEYOND BARS, BITES AND SHAKES
Attendees are invited to visit SimplyProtein at HALL E, BOOTH 5145 to sample all products, including new Baked Oat Bars, and meet CEO Michael LinesTORONTO , CANADA , March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, delicious plant-based protein snacks that are gluten-free, certified vegan, and kosher, announced today that it will debut its first-ever Restaurant-style Tortilla Chips at Natural Products Expo West. SimplyProtein’s first foray into chips expands its plant-based protein snacking line offering beyond bars, bites, and shakes. The exciting Tortilla launch comes on the heels of two other new products recently introduced - SimplyProtein’s NEW Baked Oat Bars and NEW Energy Bites, both of which will also be featured. Media and Expo attendees are invited to come to HALL E, Booth 5145 to sample the new Restaurant-Style Protein Tortilla Chips, and SimplyProtein's entire product line, as well as meet Michael Lines, CEO and President of the brand.
SimplyProtein protein snacks are intended to help people simplify their lives and their ongoing efforts to better manage their nutrition – without having to overthink it or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, certified vegan and kosher, contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. This means SimplyProtein offerings are higher in protein and lower in sugar than many common snacks, making them the perfect choice for anyone seeking a nutritious, delicious, between-meal snack, energy boost, or meal replacement on-the-go.
A longtime favorite of Canadian consumers, over the past year SimplyProtein has significantly expanded its U.S. footprint, adding both on-shelf and online availability at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Central Market, The Giant Company, and Thrive Market which join Costco, Woodman’s Markets, and Amazon as key U.S. retailers for SimplyProtein. The brand’s range is also available at its own U.S. website, www.SimplyProtein.com.
SimplyProtein CEO Michael Lines and VP of Sales Rhett Elder will be on hand throughout Expo West and can be located at the brand’s booth (Hall E, Booth 5145). Media interested in interviewing Mr. Lines or Mr. Elder can be arranged by contacting Susan Mallory at Susan@MastersMallory.com.
About SimplyProtein®
SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn’t be. That’s why SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein offerings are B Corp certified, gluten-free, and certified vegan and kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Originally created in 2004 and, since 2020 owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, NEW Baked Oat Bars, NEW Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes, and other new products coming soon. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including BJ’s Wholesale Club, Central Market, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Foods, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own direct-to-consumer websites, www.SimplyProtein.com in the U.S., and www.SimplyProtein.ca in Canada. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok