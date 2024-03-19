SIMPLYPROTEIN SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDS U.S. PRESENCE ON-SHELF AND ONLINE WITH NEW RETAILERS
The Giant Company, Central Market, and Thrive Market Join a Fast-Growing Roster of Retailers Offering the Popular Protein Snack Brand
While SimplyProtein has been a favorite protein snack brand in Canada for years, we’ve only recently focused on the US. As retailers discover our products, we’ve been delighted by their enthusiasm.”TORONTO, NY, CANADA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SimplyProtein®, the B Corp certified maker of nutritious, delicious protein snacks that are gluten-free, certified vegan and Kosher, announced today its significant expansion within the U.S. market, adding both on-shelf and online presence through new retail partnerships with Central Market, The Giant Company, and Thrive Market. All SimplyProtein products are intended to help people simplify their lives and their ongoing efforts to better manage their nutrition – without having to overthink it or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture.
— Michael Lines, CEO and President, Wellness Natural Inc.
“While SimplyProtein has been a favorite of protein snackers in Canada for years, we’ve only recently focused on growing our presence in the U.S.,” said Michael Lines, CEO and President, Wellness Natural Inc., parent company of SimplyProtein. “As retailers nationwide discover our growing product range, including our just-released Baked Oat Bars and Ready-to-Drink Plant Protein+ Shakes, and see the other truly exciting products we’re about to launch, we’ve been delighted by the enthusiastic reception we’re receiving.”
Central Market, The Giant Company, and Thrive Market join Costco, Woodmans, and Amazon as key U.S. retailers for SimplyProtein. In the U.S., the brand’s range is also available at its own website, www.SimplyProtein.com.
All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, certified vegan and Kosher, contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. This means that SimplyProtein products are higher in protein and lower in sugar than many common snack offerings, making them the perfect choice for anyone seeking a nutritious, delicious between-meal snack, energy boost, or meal replacement on-the-go.
“Our mission is to deliver great tasting, approachable protein for people looking to make positive changes within their daily snacking choices. Thanks to our new retail partners, we can continue to do so in an even more meaningful way,” said Lines.
Originally created in 2004 and owned and evolved since 2020 by Wellness Natural Inc., the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, NEW Baked Oat Bars, NEW Energy Bites, Ready-to-Drink Shakes and, coming soon, Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips.
To learn more about SimplyProtein, please visit www.SimplyProtein.com and in Canada, www.SimplyProtein.ca. To follow the brand, check out Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
About SimplyProtein®
SimplyProtein believes that while life is complicated, choosing a protein snack shouldn’t be. That’s why all SimplyProtein products aim to help simplify our efforts to better manage our nutrition without having to overthink it, or compromise on ingredients, taste, or texture. All SimplyProtein products are B Corp certified, gluten-free, and certified vegan and Kosher, making the ingredients of high-performing energy foods available to anyone seeking nutritious, delicious protein snacks. All products contain between 7 and 20 grams of plant-based protein, 5 or fewer grams of sugar, are high in fiber, low in calories and fat, and contain no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.
Originally created in 2004 and, since 2020 owned by Wellness Natural Inc., a business that prioritizes people and the planet, the brand’s protein-rich product line includes Snack Bars, Dipped Bars, NEW Baked Oat Bars, NEW Energy Bites, and Ready-to-Drink Shakes and other new products coming in 2024. The brand can be purchased across the U.S. and Canada in major retailers including Central Market, Costco, Loblaws, Meijer, Metro, Sobeys, The Giant Company, Thrive Market, Whole Foods, and many more, as well as Amazon and its own direct-to-consumer websites, www.SimplyProtein.com in the U.S., and in Canada at www.SimplyProtein.ca. To learn more about and follow our brand, check us out on Facebook @SimplyProteinUSA, Instagram @simplyprotein, TikTok @simplyproteinofficial, and LinkedIn @simplyprotein.
