Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant; DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 23A3001092
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 1045 hours
LOCATION: Little River Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Driving while Criminally Suspended
ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol in Waterbury, VT. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Dodge truck based on an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator, Ramsey Haskins, had an active arrest warrant, and his driver’s license was criminally suspended in the state of VT. Haskins was arrested without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later issued a court citation for driving with a suspended license and was brought to the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 03/06/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191