Berlin Barracks/ Arrest on Warrant; DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 23A3001092

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                 

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/21/2023 1045 hours

LOCATION: Little River Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant & Driving while Criminally Suspended

 

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were on routine patrol in Waterbury, VT. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Dodge truck based on an observed motor vehicle violation. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that the operator, Ramsey Haskins, had an active arrest warrant, and his driver’s license was criminally suspended in the state of VT. Haskins was arrested without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was later issued a court citation for driving with a suspended license and was brought to the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division for the arrest warrant.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 03/06/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks 

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

