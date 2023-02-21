Submit Release
Teton Pass extended closure

Jackson, Wyo.  Teton Pass, WYO 22 from the Idaho State Line to Jackson is closed in both due to winter conditions and crashes.   Wyoming Department of Transportation avalanche crews have completed their avalanche control mission, but conditions have deteriorated. Due to hazardous winter conditions and visibility issues,  the pass will remain closed.   As of Feb 21, at 6 a.m., the estimated open time is in 4 to 6 hours. However, if conditions do not improve at that time, the closure could remain in place.  

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and road closures.  For more information or to sign up for text alerts, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info.

