Enjoy early spring outdoor adventures at Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – March is part winter and spring, with warmer days and the first green sprouts arriving. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a series of free outdoor activities and nature programs during March at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Some programs require advance registration.

Enjoy a hike on the Bethany Falls Trail guided by Jada Tressler, MDC naturalist, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4. Wear good hiking shoes or boots and bring your own drinks and snacks. This program is for ages 16 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yy.

Learn about NatureScaping with native plants from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 11. Native trees, shrubs, and wildflowers add beauty to home landscaping while also benefitting the birds and insects, such as butterflies, that they evolved with. This program is for ages 18 and older. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YF.

Burr Oak Woods will host a native plant sale from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday March 11. Several vendors who grow plants native to Missouri will offer plants for purchase. This walk-in event is open to all ages.

A Little Acorns, The Gift of Wildlife program for children ages 3 to 6 will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. The program will teach about the wonder of wildlife and the benefits they provide. Registration will open March 1. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yt.

A Wild Edibles: Introduction to Foraging class is offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21. This program is open to participants ages 13 and older. It will be in the classroom. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Yv.

The monthly Nature Rx program will be a Sensory Stroll from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25. Lisa Richter, MDC naturalist, will also lead a Bring Your Own Water Bottle trail hike to pick up litter along trails from 2:30 to 4 p.m. These programs are for participants ages 18 and older. To register for the morning hike, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gZ. For the afternoon hike, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4g4.

A Babes in the Woods program from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, will take children from infants to 3, and their guardians, outdoors to discover spring critters and greenery. To register visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gk.

MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Nature Center and Conservation Area welcomes visitors year-round to the outdoor trails and indoor exhibits. COVID-19 safety precautions are observed at all programs. For more information, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.