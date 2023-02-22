eHealth Technologies to Exhibit at the American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session in New Orleans
ACC.23/WCC provides a platform for major research exposure and is an opportunity to stay current on the latest standards of care and best practices
With its full slate of late-breaking news announcements and educational sessions, we expect the 2023 session to serve as a catalyst and spark for significant advances in cardiovascular care”ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHealth Technologies, a leading health care technology and analytics company, is pleased to host an exhibit at the American College of Cardiology’s 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together With World Heart Federation’s World Congress of Cardiology (ACC.23/WCC), taking place March 4-6, 2023.
— Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies
Staying up-to-date with the latest advances in cardiovascular medicine is critical. Whether a nurse, physician, a health plan, an emerging startup, or a company like eHealth Technologies, this is a must attend conference.
“With its full slate of late-breaking news announcements and educational sessions, we expect the American College of Cardiology's (ACC.23/WCC) event to serve as a catalyst and spark for significant advances in cardiovascular care,” said Dan Torrens, CEO, eHealth Technologies.
eHealth Technologies plays a major role in the health care ecosystem, enabling physicians to have a clearer picture of their patients and their conditions through aggressive aggregating and organizing of charts, medical records, and images, faster and far beyond what any existing electronic medical record (EMR/EHR) system can do.
ACC.23/WCC is one of the largest and most comprehensive cardiovascular conferences in the world. It features a wide range of opportunities including presentations of original research, panel discussions, and continuing education courses.
“We are excited to be surrounded by this level of talent in cardiovascular medicine,” added Torrens. “These professional development opportunities and interactions can be extremely valuable, especially having access to cutting-edge research and the latest clinical updates in the field.”
Conference attendees interested in connecting with eHealth Technologies are encouraged to visit our booth (#550) or click here (https://ehealthtechnologies.com/cardiovascular-trusted-partner) to schedule a meeting.
eHealth Technologies is a leading health care technology and analytics company that advances the delivery of life-altering care.
We do this by quickly gathering and organizing medical histories for patients who need immediate help so that they can have a meaningful first appointment and get back on the road to recovery.
Our team of experts take great pride in working behind the scenes to help millions of patients benefit from faster access to lifesaving medical services ranging from and cancer care to organ transplants to emergency care.
We have helped over 2.5 million patients; and continue to make a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives every year and are trusted by the top health systems throughout the United States.
