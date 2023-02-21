Manhattan Boutique Real Estate Earns Best of Manhattan Award and Place in Business Hall of Fame
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate Wins 2023 Best of Manhattan Award for Exceptional Real Estate Services, Securing A Spot in the 2023 Business Hall of Fame.
We are thrilled to receive the Best of Manhattan Award for 2023. This recognition reflects our dedication to providing professional real estate services and exceptional customer satisfaction.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Boutique Real Estate, a full-service firm that offers a clear, intimate approach to buying, selling, and renting properties in New York City, has been recognized as a recipient of 2023 Best of Manhattan Award. This prestigious award, presented by the Manhattan Award Program, honors outstanding local businesses that have made a significant impact on their respective industries and communities. The company's fifth consecutive win has earned it a place in the 2023 Manhattan Business Hall of Fame, cementing its position as a premier real estate firm in New York.
— Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is a full-service agency that offers a wide range of real estate and logistics services, including real estate leasing, appraisal, and relocation solutions. MBRE specializes in residential and commercial real estate, providing professional services to clients in search of rental office buildings, office space, and lease space. They also offer logistics management consulting services to businesses in the transportation and logistics industries, providing logistics support services to companies throughout the region.
In addition, Manhattan Boutique Real Estate supports CBRE, Inc. and General Services Administration (GSA) in its mission of "helping federal agencies build and acquire office space, products, and other workspace services, and oversee the preservation of historic federal properties" by providing centralized procurement for the Federal Government.
"We are thrilled to receive the Best of Manhattan Award for 2023," said Joan Brothers, founder, and CEO of Manhattan Boutique Real Estate. "Our team is committed to providing exceptional real estate and commercial services to clients in the New York City area. We take pride in our ability to deliver tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of our global and local clients. Our team is always ready to guide buyers, sellers, landlords, and renters through the unique NYC market. This recognition reflects our dedication to providing professional real estate services and exceptional customer satisfaction."
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate has completed over $500 million in real estate transactions and is regularly engaged in leasing/sales transactions for governments, foundations, and corporations from 25 states in the U.S. and over 30 different countries. The agency has also collaborated with the Top 5 U.S Commercial estate firms and is recognized as an international protocol expert for 8 nations with excellent reviews. Currently, Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is contracted with a NY State Agency for a full relocation of approximately 125,500 sf in Midtown Manhattan with approximate cost savings of $1.5M/year.
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is among a very small group of companies that have won the Best of Manhattan Award for five consecutive years. This distinction has qualified Manhattan Boutique Real Estate for the 2023 Manhattan Business Hall of Fame.
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and approved as Best for NYC.
Joan Brothers
Manhattan Boutique Real Estate
+1 212-308-2482
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn