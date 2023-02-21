Arrests Made in Carjacking Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce arrests have been made in reference to Carjacking offenses that occurred in Third District.

Attempted Unarmed Carjacking

On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at approximately 8:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was moving their vehicle out of a parking space in the 1200 block of V Street, Northwest. The suspects demanded the vehicle keys, assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s vehicle. The victim fled in their vehicle.

Armed Carjacking (Knife)

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, at approximately 2:17 am, the suspects approached the victims who were seated in their vehicle in the 400 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded the victims to exit their vehicle. One of the suspects produced a knife and stabbed one of the victims. The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle that was occupied by two of the suspects was involved in a traffic accident in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northeast. Both suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, February 19, 2023, two 15-year-old juvenile females one of Northeast, DC and the other of Herndon, Virginia were arrested and charged with the above offenses.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.