SDDOT Outlines 2023 Traffic Impacts for Pierre/Fort Pierre Bridge Project

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. - In advance of the upcoming construction season, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) wants to outline anticipated traffic impacts on the Pierre/Fort Pierre Bridge project with local and regional commuters. The installation of two-way traffic in the eastbound lanes from the U.S. Highway 14/83 junction in Fort Pierre to Charles Street in Pierre is planned for the Spring of 2023.Closure of the westbound lanes is necessary for construction of the new bridge superstructure, berms, concrete paving, and intersection work.

In addition to the two-way traffic configuration, a 10-foot width restriction will also be in effect. The width restriction will remain in place through the entire 2023 construction season. Over-width vehicles will be directed around the Oahe Dam utilizing S.D. Highway 1806, S.D. Highway 204, and S.D. Highway 1804.

Pedestrian access will remain open, with flagging utilized as needed to accommodate pedestrian crossings through construction areas.

For the safety of the public and construction workers, commuters should reduce their speed and be on constant alert throughout the project limits.

For the latest construction information, videos, and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-