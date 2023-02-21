Real Estate Trade Show on Staten Island March 30 to Highlight Advancements in Technology
Real estate experts and other industry professionals network and mingle during a SIBOR Realtor EXPO in Staten Island, N.Y.
To avoid being left out, vendors should move quickly to reserve a booth at the Staten Island Board of Realtors® annual Realtor EXPO
... Exhibitors have consistently rated the event the most effective outlet to reach the real estate community. There are still a few booths available, and vendors would be wise to grab them now.”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long established as a vibrant hub of networking and educational activity, the annual Realtor EXPO held on Staten Island has earned its place among the local real estate industry’s most anticipated events – and the upcoming Realtor EXPO 2023 is no exemption.
Scheduled for March 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Hilton Garden Inn, Bloomfield, the latest edition of the annual trade show presented by the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) will highlight newly arrived and rapidly evolving Realtor-applicable technologies. The event will take place immediately following SIBOR’S annual Top Producer awards breakfast, which will recognize the association’s top-producing members for their accomplishments in 2022.
“This is always our largest event of the year, starting with the awards ceremony for our 275 top producers, their brokers and colleagues,” said Sandy Krueger, CEO of SIBOR. “By the end of the day, over 600 Realtors will participate. Exhibitors have consistently rated the event the most effective outlet to reach the real estate community. There are still a few booths available, and vendors would be wise to grab them now.”
In all, the Realtor Expo will feature 90 national and local exhibitors. Participating vendors will include technology companies; lending institutions; title and legal services; builders; contractors; property appraisers; inspectors, and numerous others.
‘JMAN’ PRESENTATION
Spotlighting a current technological hot topic among Realtors, a special workshop during the day will feature noted real estate expert Jeremias “JMan” Maneiro, who will discuss the evolution of artificial intelligence in real estate.
The event also will include a charitable component with money being raised for Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY), which is hoping to open a new facility on Staten Island. The organization provides temporary housing for children with pediatric cancer and other serious illnesses and their families.
“With an impressive lineup of exhibitors and activities, this is an event no real estate agent should miss,” said Realtor Fran Reali, a co-chair of the EXPO.
Realtor and co-chair Gary Fleming concurred with Reali’s assessment of the trade show’s importance. “It's a great opportunity to network and learn more about the industry, and I'm excited to be a part of it,” he said.
VENDOR REGISTRATION
Vendor and sponsorship opportunities were still available at press time, and anyone interested in securing a vendor booth for the trade show is strongly advised to do so immediately, as space is limited.
Vendor/sponsorship information and applications are available online at SIBORRealtorDay.com, or by contacting SIBOR Event Coordinator Annmarie Izzo: Annmarie@SIBOR.com.
At press time, major sponsors of the day’s events included Home Team Movement Mortgage; THINK Mortgage; Cardinal Financial Co., and US Mortgage Corp.
There is no charge for admission to the trade show, and a cocktail gathering following the day’s activities is free to vendors and SIBOR Realtors.
About the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR).
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property. Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas. SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchange information on properties they have listed for sale. Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year. All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). SIBOR may be reached at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com. SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
